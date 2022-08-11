Obituaries for Aug. 11, 2022

Marjorie A. Cleveland

GALLUP — Funeral services for Marjorie Ann Cleveland, 74, of Coal Mine, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Gallup, with Renaldon L. Begay officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Marjorie was born May 11, 1948, in Coal Mine, Arizona, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms People Clan), born for Hashtł’ishnii (Mud Clan). She passed away Aug. 5, 2022, in Gallup.

Marjorie attended vocational school with an interest in nursing. She worked for Gallup Indian Medical Center/PHS for over 25 years, Church Rock Academy School, and Gallup McKinley Schools for over 15 years. She enjoyed traveling and crossword puzzles.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Karlson Tso; daughter, Lucinda Mason; sister, Floria Garcia; and granddaughter, Melanie Mason.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Ned Cleveland; brothers, George and Ernest Cleveland; and sister, Rosalyn Cleveland.

Pallbearers will be Karlson Tso, Michael Garcia, Kelly Mason, Harold Mason, Karlis Beard, and John Begay.

A reception will take place at the St. Francis Parish Hall (214 W. Wilson Ave.) in Gallup, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Rhyas L. Vicenti

GANADO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Rhyas L. Vicenti, 19, of Ganado, Arizona, was held Aug. 8 at the Ganado community cemetery with a family member officiating.

Rhyas was born July 28, 2003, in Fort Defiance, into the Naaneesht’ézhi Tábąąhá, born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). She passed away Aug. 1, 2022, in Pinedale, New Mexico.

Rhyas graduated from Miyamura High School in 2021 and attended the University of New Mexico-Gallup campus. She enjoyed horseback riding, basketball, rodeo, traveling, music, animals, and loved fast cars.

Rhyas is survived by her parents, Cheryl James and Robert Vicenti; brother, Semas Vicenti; sisters, Shenale Tso and Shandin Vicenti; and grandparents, Stella and Charley James Jr., Elvis James and Ross Vicenti.

Rhyas is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Lee James; and paternal grandmother, Betty Vicenti.

Pallbearers were Robert Vicenti, Semas Vicenti, Tre Jim, Cordel DuBoise, Brandon James, and Monako James.

Honorary pallbearers were Diron Thomas, Shawn Mariano, Aaron Randolph, Colby Livingston, and Jeremiah Cleveland.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Myron L. Brown

OLD COAL MINE ROAD, N.M. — Graveside service for Myron Leroy Brown, 49, of Old Coal Mine Road, New Mexico, was held Aug. 8 at the family plot in Old Coal Mine Road.

Myron was born Aug. 4, 1972, in Gallup, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Aug. 2, 2022, in Farmington.

Myron enjoyed cooking and attended Tse Bonito Elementary, Gallup High School and one year of college in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Myron is survived by his mother, Annie M. Brown-Plummer; brother, Virgil E. Plummer; and sisters, Charlotte Baca, Anita Perez, Darlene Plummer, and Carmelita Brown.

Myron is preceded in death by his brother, Mervin E. Plummer; and maternal grandmother, Edith Willie Plummer.

Pallbearers were Adrian Sanchez, Roman Perez, Luis Perez, Evans Lee, Miguel Romero, and Bryan Hall.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Bertha B. Johnson

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Graveside service for Bertha Bonnie Johnson, 89, of Klagetoh (Gray Cactus), Arizona, was held Aug. 4 in Klagetoh, with Brother Paul officiating.

Bertha was born March 31, 1933, in Klagetoh (Gray Cactus), into the Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii (The Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). She passed away July 26, 2022, in Fort Defiance.

Bertha enjoyed being a vocalist with the Klagetoh Maiden Singers.

Bertha is survived by her husband, Mike D. Johnson; daughters, Maureen, Marlene and Lorina Johnson; brothers, Ted Bonnie Sr. and Roy Bonnie; sisters, Winnie Bonnie Curley and Joycetta Bonnie Teller; and 10 grandchildren.

Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, Stella Roanhorse Bonnie and Boniface Bonnie.

Pallbearers were Blaine Johnson, Jaren Begay, Corwyn Tso, Cornelio Tso, Dylan Bonnie, and Derwin Nez.

Honorary pallbearers were Michael James, Koen Cooley, Travis Tso, and Antonio Palmer.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Leon Spencer

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — A memorial service for Leon Spencer, 66, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at the Faith Assembly of God Church (311 E. Erie Street) in Holbrook, Arizona. Burial will follow at the Holbrook Cemetery and a luncheon after services.

Viewing will take place Monday, Aug. 15, at the Desert View Funeral Home (U.S. 491) in Shiprock, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (DST).

After a long illness, Leon passed away on Aug. 4, 2022, in Bisti, New Mexico. He was born in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan).

In 1958, Leon’s family moved to Holbrook, where he attended and graduated from Holbrook High School in 1974. Thereafter, he served in the U.S. Army, as an environmental engineer and was stationed in Germany and toured Central Europe.

Upon returning to the U.S., Leon went to school at the former Devry where he studied computer technology and computer aided drafting and took every software class that was available to him.

Leon was employed at the Indian Health Service in Phoenix, where he met his wife of 34.5 years, Mary Cecil-Spencer. In 1988, they returned to the Navajo Nation to Mary’s homeland in Bisti, where they built their home and where he resided the remainder of his lifetime.

Leon also continued his life’s work on environmentally concerns for the Navajo Nation. He was employed by the Indian Health Service/Office of Environmental Health in Chinle, Window Rock, and Shiprock. He retired as a project manager from the Navajo Nation/Abandoned Mine Land in Shiprock, in September 2020.

Thereafter, Leon continued his service to the Navajo Nation and was the veteran commander and current president of the Tiis Tso Sikaad Chapter House. He was passionate and worked tirelessly for the people of the Navajo Nation.

Leon was a great leader, always looking to apply for new grants and opportunities to assist his community and for those in need. Often traveling and assisting many constituents on the weekends and late hours.

It was heart wrenching to know we lost our life’s comedian. Leon entered Heaven and is going to host tonight’s Comedy Club. Knowing Leon, he’s going to do it all in the Navajo language. He was unique and always started his day and/or meetings with a joke. Nothing but laughter to get a serious meeting or a bad day to reverse its course. He loved to see people smile and enjoyed a great laugh.

Leon was the Champion of Champions and was never afraid and challenged life consistently. Every project he completed was done efficiently and effectively. There was no room for mistakes. Ensuring that deadlines were met and new projects were on the horizon for the community.

Ensuring his staff had access and knowledge of the current software available to them. He believed in technology and used it extensively in his life and working environment. He loved the touch of a button to make life easy.

Leon will be missed by many wonderful coworkers, friends, family, and community members.

Leon is survived by his wife, Mary Cecil-Spencer of Bisti; daughters, Shellie R. Benally of Farmington and Isidra Burdette of San Carlos, Arizona; siblings, Herman Spencer of Show Low, Arizona, Arthur Spencer of Holbrook, Kathleen Spencer-Bain of Goodyear, Arizona, Gloria S. Montoya of Holbrook, and Beverly P. Spencer of Holbrook; and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Leon is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth W. Brown; father, Nelson Spencer of Lower Greasewood, Arizona; and mother, Lois B. Spencer of Cornfields, Arizona.

Pallbearers will be Kobe C. Gray, Craig Brown, Deon Brown, Herman Spencer, and Arthur Spencer.

Thoughts and prayers continue for Leon’s family during this difficult time. The family is accepting any donations, big or small, for funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to the following:

Mary C. Spencer via email Zelle

maryettac12@gmail.com

Reginald Bain via phone Zelle

623 687-7253

Kathleen S. Bain via Go Fund Me

https://gofund.me/d128fe9b

The Tiis Tso Sikaad Chapter House Manager, Marlene Palmer, and the secretary/treasurer are also accepting donations at the chapter house.

