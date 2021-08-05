Obituaries for Aug. 5, 2013

Katie C. Henio

CERRO ALTO, N.M. — Funeral services for Katie C. Henio, 97, of Pinehill, New Mexico, will be held today, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Cerro Alto Family Park in Cero Alto, New Mexico, with Pastor Freddie Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Cerro Alto.

Katie was born April 24, 1927, in Cerro Alto, into the Chish Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away July 31, 2021, in Pinehill.

Katie had no formal education in grades K-12, but she did attend Navajo Community College for four summers studying Navajo language and culture. She worked for Ramah Navajo School Board Inc. as a Navajo language/cultural teacher, adult education teacher, and New Mexico Folklore cultural consultant at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Katie lived a Christian life, learning to read and write Navajo from reading her Navajo Bible. She was a livestock owner, herbalist, weaver, farmer, educator, and traveler.

Katie is survived by her sons, Daniel Henio, Samuel Henio, Nathaniel Henio, and Jonathan Henio; stepson, Cecil Henio; daughters, Martha Garcia, Sarah Henio-Adeky, Marian Gonnie, Rebecca Henio, and Priscilla Peshlakai; stepdaughter, Esther Raphealito, and 55 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-great-grandchildren.

Katie is preceded in death by her parents, Yich’iniibaa’ Pino and Patricio Coho; daughter, Mary Thompson; son, David Manel Henio; brothers, Chavez P. Coho and Keetso Coho; and sisters, Mable Coho, Elizabeth Martine and Zonnie Chatto.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Garcia, Daniel Henio Jr., Robert Adeky Jr., Shawn Henio, Patrick Gonnie, Bahe Henio, Cash Peshlakai, Clayton Henio, and Dorian Henio.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cecil Henio, Daniel Henio, Samuel Henio, Nathaniel Henio, Jonathan Henio, Michael Henio, Travor Thompson, Dwayne Henio, and Mario Gonnie.

A reception will take place at the Cerro Alto Family Park, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Lynch Jr.

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Thomas Lynch Jr., 98, were held Aug. 4 at the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery.

Thomas was born March 26, 1923, in Wide Ruins, Arizona, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). He passed away July 27, 2021.

Thomas lived in Window Rock, with his family at the time of his passing. He attended Sanders High School before being drafted into the army in 1943. As a member of the 42nd Infantry Division he fought in the European Theater. He was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and endured harsh conditions of starvation at a prisoner of war camp in Germany before his liberation in April 1945.

Thomas was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal with four medals: Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars.

In addition, Thomas was awarded the Navajo Nation Veterans Medal in recognition of his “service in defense of our land and our people.” Following his military service, he returned home to Sanders, and completed his senior year of high school.

As a revered storyteller, Thomas shared many memories of his war experiences, as well as his upbringing in the rangelands of the Puerco Valley, where his grandmother, Mary Yellowhorse, owned more than 3,000 head of sheep. He recalls her generosity in butchering a sheep every day to keep the family fed. When relatives would visit, she would send them off with a leg of mutton wrapped in a flour sack. He, too, was incredibly generous with his stories, time, labor and resources.

Living most of his adult life in Window Rock, Thomas became well-known in the community for his employment with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where he was honored for his 35 years of service, his membership on the Window Rock School District Board, and his service as post commander for his local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6789 to honor and support other Native veterans. He was one of the original members of the VFW post when it was established in Window Rock in 1945.

In this and many other ways, Thomas’ life was lived in service of those around him: his family, community and comrades. This spirit of service extended well beyond his retirement where he continued to participate and organize Navajo veteran affairs, as well as getting certified to be a real estate appraisal consultant to help families resolve complex land issues. Because of these far-reaching activities, he was known and loved by many across the region.

Beyond these achievements, Thomas was a devoted husband of 69 years to Helen Lynch, father to two daughters, Veronica Montoya and Karen Lynch, and grandfather to Teresa Montoya.

Thomas is survived by his siblings, John Lynch, Maryeona Watman and Grace Monarco.

Thomas joins his siblings, Robert (Bobby) Lynch, Edward (Ed) Lynch, Freddy Lynch, Patrick (Pat) Lynch, Steve Lynch, and William (Bill) Lynch in the afterlife.

Raleigh H. Mann

GALLUP — Graveside service for Raleigh H. Mann, 59, of Lupton, Arizona, was held July 31 at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Raleigh was born Sept. 25, 1961, in Gallup, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away July 26, 2021, in Flagstaff.

Raleigh was mentally challenged. He attended St. Michaels Association for Special Education as a student.

Raleigh participated in the Special Olympics every year earning gold medals for running and swimming. He loved to listen to his favorite band, the Beatles.

Raleigh is survived by his legal guardians, Laura Lee Yazzie and Jackie Yazzie Jr.

Raleigh is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Goodluck Mann; father, Joe Mann; and brothers, Alfred Martinez and Phillip Goodluck.

Pallbearers were Jonas Yazzie, Chris Yazzie, Jonathan Yazzie, Kern Collymore, Nate Burton, and Tedrow Nez.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Brant Karlets Francisco

GALLUP — Graveside service for Brant Karlets Francisco, 44, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup, with Rev. Myles Lytle officiating.

Brant was born July 5, 1977, in Fort Defiance. He passed away Aug. 1, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Brant attended Tohatchi High School and was employed as a rancher. He was a rodeo athlete in the tie-down, team-roping and bull-dogging events. He also enjoyed drawing and was a wood and metal artist.

Brant is survived by his son, Brayden Jhett Francisco; parents, Shirley Dennison and Arvid Francisco; brothers, Arvis Francisco and Wacey Francisco; sister, Rhonda Francisco; and grandmother, Ethel Francisco.

Brant is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Annie and Eugene Dennison; and paternal grandfather, Joe Francisco.

Pallbearers will be Wacey Francisco, Lance Yazzie, Christopher Bitsilly, Nathan Bitsoie Jr., Waylon Damon Jr., and Blain Becenti.

Honorary pallbearers will be Arvid Francisco, Arvis Francisco, Wally Dennison, Wayne Dennison, Bobby Holyan Jr., and Casey Francisco.

A drive-thru reception will take place at the Tohatchi Pentecostal Church, following service.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Tyrell T. Charley

GALLUP — Funeral services for Tyrell Tyson Charley, 27, of Springstead, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup, with James Flores officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial in Gallup.

Tyrell was born March 10, 1994, in Gallup, into the Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away July 25, 2021, in Springstead.

Tyrell attended Miyamura High School and was employed at King Dragon in Gallup. He enjoyed drawing, writing, traveling, and loved the Raiders football team.

Tyrell is survived by his mother, Maxine Sam of Gallup; father, Terry Charley of Twin Lakes, New Mexico; brother, Tyrone Charley of Gallup; sisters, Terrinda Charley of Albuquerque, Seraphina Charley of Gallup, and Hannah Charley of Springstead; and grandmother, Irene Charley of St. Michaels, Arizona.

Tyrell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roseann and Peter Sam; and grandfather, Tom Charley.

Pallbearers will be Darral Begay, Glenbert Charley, Roderick Charley, Joseph Begay, Ryan Hosteen, Thurman Willie, and Cody Tsosie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Charley and Tyrone Charley.

A reception will take place in Springstead (Uphill Road, south on Lime Ridge Road, four miles north of Church Rock, New Mexico).

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Mike K. Morgan

KINLICHEE, Ariz. — Graveside service for Mike Kee Morgan, 41, of Woodsprings, Arizona, will be held today, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., at the Kinlichee cemetery in Kinlichee, Arizona, with Pastor Owen Chevarillo officiating.

Mike was born Sept. 13, 1979, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away July 29, 2021, in Phoenix.

Mike is survived by his fiancé, Calandra Baker; son, Trevian Morgan; daughters, Mikail Morgan, Chantell Morgan and Kesha Anagal; brothers, Carl Morgan and Shawn Morgan; and sister, Opal Sam.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Morgan; son, Tristan Anagal; and grandmother, Dade Morgan.

A reception will take place at the late Ruby Morgan’s residence (11.5 miles north of Ganado, Arizona, on Route 27).

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.