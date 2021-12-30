Obituaries for Dec. 30, 2021

Sam Jeff

Services for Sam Jeff, of Crownpoint, New Mexico, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 415 E. Green, in Gallup.

Mr. Jeff passed away on Dec. 26. He was 77.

He was born December 23, 1944, in Mariano Lake, New Mexico to the late Alice Hudson Jeff and Young Jeff. His clans are: Nátóh Dinéé (Red running into the Water); Tłááshchi’i (Red Cheek); To’Dochíí’nii (Bitter Water); and Natoohi Dine’é (Isleta Pueblo).

Survivors include his wife, Ann C. Jeff, son, Samuel Jeff, and daughtersSharon Jeff, Sandra Jeff-Ruiz and Sharilene Jeff, and a sister, Louise Jeff Nez.

Honorary pallbearers are Samuel Jeff, Joe Ruiz, Rod Yazzie, Alfred Dale, BJ Tom, Daniel Martin, Leland Martinez, and DJ Nez.

Pallbearers: Sean Moore II, Chris Ruiz, Shannon Dale, Elliott Billy, Kevin Willie, Seph Ruiz, Jerome Jeff, Ryan Jeff, Samuel R. Jeff

Mr. Jeff is preceded in death by: Alice Hudson Jeff, Young Jeff, Annie Jeff, Jimmy Jeff, Fannie Tom, Mary Jeff, Denny Jeff, Lorraine Mariano, Tyrone Jeff, Nancy Johnson, Herbert Warner, Emma Jeff Cowboy, Ben Francisco, Sr. Son-Shannon Jeff, grand children-Torri L. Morgan and Eugene Jeff.

Gloria L. Wamboldt

GALLUP — Funeral services for Gloria Lynch Wamboldt, 63, of Oak Springs, Arizona, were held Dec. 29 at Cope Memorial Chapel in Gallup, with Father Blane Grein officiating. Interment followed in Oak Springs.

Gloria was born Oct. 24, 1958, in Fort Defiance, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Honágháahni (One-walks-around Clan). Her nalí is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People); cheii is Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People). She passed away Dec. 22, 2021, in Chandler, Arizona.

Gloria graduated from Window Rock High School in 1977 and attended Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She obtained her associate’s degree in banking technology in 1986, working as a bank teller. She was also a part-time firefighter and substitute teacher.

Gloria was a free spirit in life and marched to the beat of her own drum. She was a truly unique person that left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She had a very strong will and determination, yet was quick to laugh and find the optimism in challenging situations.

Gloria adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to watch over them and read them endless stories, sometimes in Navajo and sometimes with new endings. She enjoyed knitting blankets, sewing quilts, weaving, traveling, and running. She will be missed dearly and the world is a little dimmer without her brightness and smile.

Gloria is survived by her son, Carl Wamboldt; daughters, Lisa Begay and Marie Westrick; father, Ben Lynch; brothers, Ben Lynch and Willis Lynch; sisters, Benita Mach, Natalie Lynch, Darlene Lynch, and Mary Pina; maternal grandparents, Carrie and Henry Taliman; paternal grandparents, Maggie Silversmith and Ben Lynch Sr.; and six grandchildren.

Gloria is preceded in death by her mother Henrietta Taliman Lynch; and Edith Lynch Bennett, Elaine Lynch, and Ronald Lynch.

Pallbearers were Carl Wamboldt, Ryan Lee, Derrick Westrick, Chris Hilt, Deshan Lynch, and Kevin Shirley.

Honorary pallbearers were Ben Lynch, Brody Westrick, Landon Westrick, and Ethan Lee.

Cope Memorial was in charge of arrangements.

Francea Shorty

GALLUP — Funeral services for Francea Shorty, 49, of Gallup, will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Tommy John officiating. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Francea was born March 16, 1972, in Gallup, into the Dibéłzhíní (Black Sheep Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). She passed away Dec. 20, 2021, in Gallup.

Francea graduated from Ganado High School and worked at Sonics and American Bar in Gallup. She enjoyed playing baseball, entering pool tournaments, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Francea is survived by her son, Octavis Shorty; mother, Pearl Shorty; stepfather, Leroy Yazzie; brothers, Virgil Moses, Vernon Moses and Gilbert Yazzie Jr.; sisters, Gilene Yazzie, Leanna Yazzie and Leandra Yazzie; and paternal grandmother, Isabelle Moses.

Francea is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moses Jr.; sister, Leeann Yazzie; maternal grandparents, Ann and Billy Cornfield; and paternal grandfather, Thomas Moses Sr.

Pallbearers will be Vernon Moses and Gary Lee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Yazzie, Virgil Moses and Gilbert Yazzie.

A curbside reception will take place at Fran’s apartment located at Sagebrush Apartments (650 Dani Drive, Apartment C21) in Gallup, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Kendra C. Anderson

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Kendra Christine Anderson, 35, of Window Rock, were held Dec. 31 at the Church of Christ in Fort Defiance.

Kendra was born Dec. 5, 1986, in Fort Defiance. She passed away Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Kendra attended Emerson Elementary School, Carson Junior High School, Westwood High School, and Window Rock High School.

Kendra is survived by her aunt, Cynthia Laurence; sons, Isiaih Gonzalez and Knikolai Felter; daughters, Evoni Miller and Nizhoni Anderson; father, Ken Anderson; brothers, Kevin Anderson, Willard Young, Ken Anderson Jr., and Sky Ray Anderson; sisters, Amorette Young, Charlotte Anderson and Kiana Star Anderson; and grandparents, Lewis and Charlotte Laurence-Greenstone.

Pallbearers were Glenn Laurence, Sean Thomas, Jacob Osife, Willard Young, Kyle Felter, and Byron Aspaas.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Esther L. Ranger

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Esther Leanne Ranger, 34, of St. Michaels, Arizona, were held Dec. 20 at the Chihootso Baptist Church in St. Michaels, with Pastor Ted Farris officiating. Interment followed in St. Michaels.

Esther was born Dec. 28, 1986, in Gallup, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix.

Esther graduated from Window Rock High School in 2005 and continued her education in Phoenix. She was a loving and caring person with a big heart.

Esther enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, long drives, listening to her favorite songs with her daughter Chenelle by her side, and loved attending church at the Navajo Baptist Church in Gallup, and Phoenix Baptist Church.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Chenelle Bahe; and sisters, Sophia Watson of Gallup, and Andrea Hale of St. Michaels.

Esther is preceded in death by her daughter, Chelayne Bahe; mother, Vivian Watson; and grandparents, Mary E. Towne and Joseph H. Towne.

Pallbearers were Anthony Hale, Darrel Towne, Severan Lee, Leanderson Bahe, Lee Bahe, and Ivan Miles.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Michael P. Shebala

GALLUP — Graveside service for Michael Paul Shebala, 59, of Lake Valley, New Mexico, was held Dec. 23 at the Sunset Cemetery in Gallup, with Rollie Mortuary officiating.

Michael was born April 10, 1962, in Cottonwood, Arizona, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Frog Clan (Zuni). He passed away Dec. 13, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Michael did roofing and construction work. He enjoyed working in construction, working on his truck, and spending valuable time with family members, grandchildren and friends.

Michael is survived by his sons, Michael J.D. Shebala and Marshall Shebala, both of To’hajiilee, New Mexico; daughters, Alishia P. Interpreter of Nahodishgish, New Mexico, Paulene P. Shebala-Abeyta of To’hajiilee, and Michaela Shebala; brothers, BJ Shebala, Rudy Shebala and Alvin Shebala; sisters, Marley Shebala, Winona Shebala and Lolly Shebala; and 11 grandchildren.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Etcitty Shebala; father, Philimino J. Shebala; and brothers, Philimino J. Shebala Jr. and Bruce Shebala.

Pallbearers were Thomas Shebala, Theus Shebala, Chad Abeyta, Brian Tenequer, Kai Smith, and Ross Tsosie.

Honorary pallbearer was Michael J.D. Shebala.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Calvin H. Tsosie

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Calvin H. Tsosie, 83, of Fort Defiance, were held Dec. 30 at the Navajo Bible Church in Fort Defiance, with Israel Tsosie officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Calvin was born Dec. 10, 1938, in Fort Defiance. He passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in Sun City, Arizona.

Calvin graduated from Window Rock High School in 1958 and attended Arizona State University. He worked for the Navajo Nation and BHP Minerals.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hurley A. Nez

GALLUP — Funeral services for Hurley Arthur Nez, 72, of Gallup, were held Dec. 30 at the Grace Bible Church in Gallup, with John Luginbuhl officiating. Interment followed in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Hurley was born June 27, 1948, in Naschitti, New Mexico, into the Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan). He passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Hurley attended Naschitti Elementary School and graduated from Albuquerque Indian School. He worked at Furniture Warehouse and numerous finance companies as a debt collector.

Hurley was a member of the Native American Church as a roadman and horseman. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.

Hurley is survived by his wife, Dianna M. Yazzie-Nez; daughters, Heather Jones and Hurlicia Nez; brothers, Lincoln Nez, Johnson Nez, Raymond Nez, and Peter Nez; sisters, Deborah Tso and Alfreida Nez; and three grandchildren.

Hurley is preceded in death by his parents, Rosina and Arthur Nez; brothers, Boyd Nez, Douglas Nez, Fred Nez, and Art Nez; and uncle, Wado Bochinclonny.

Pallbearers were Orlando Tom, Daryl Skeets, Jonathan Bowie, Jeremiah Livingston, Obadiah Tso, and Lamar Nez.

Honorary pallbearers were Ray Tom, Taylor Jones, Trevor Dixon, Jackson Skeets, Kee Yellowhair, Joe Ike Jr., Raymond Nez, and Peter Nez.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.