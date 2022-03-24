Obituaries for March 24, 2022

Benjamin A. House

THOREAU, N.M. — A celebration of life for Benjamin A. House, 83, of Crownpoint, will take place Monday, March 28, at noon, at the Church of God in Thoreau, New Mexico.

Benjamin, known by most as “Bennie” or “Ben,” passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2022. He was born July 14, 1938, in Crownpoint to Leo House Sr. and Alice Arviso.

Benjamin was married to the love of his life, Bernice, for 30 years. On Aug. 29, 1992, they married and resided in Continental Divide, New Mexico. They enjoyed reading the Bible, praying together, attending revival services, and visiting with family and friends. They loved each other and found peace within the other’s heart.

Benjamin was employed by Hydro Resources, Mobile Energy and Minerals, served his community as a police officer for the Navajo Nation, and later was appointed as a Council delegate for the people of the Navajo Nation.

Benjamin was an evangelist who preached to many people with a calling and passion. For several years, he traveled many miles to spread the Word of God. When he was unable to travel, he continued his path of the word to those that came into his life.

Benjamin enjoyed playing his guitar and singing in the church.

Benjamin is survived by his wife and many family and friends who loved him and knew him as Grandpa, Uncle Bennie, and Baby Boy.

Benjamin was a man who was so generous, patient, calm, and compassionate. He was loved and admired by many, and he will be remembered.

The House family thanks all relatives and friends who expressed their condolences.

James Charbonneau Sr.

KIRTLAND, N.M. — James “Jim” Charbonneau Sr., 80, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, North Dakota, passed away March 8, 2022. He was born in August 1941 to the late Clarence and Lucy Charbonneau.

Jim was a resident of New Mexico, where he resided for over 40 years.

From his early childhood in North Dakota, Jim attended boarding school. He traveled for most of his life, starting with work in Montana at the Wolf Point Airbase, then to California where he worked with Nortons Inc. After meeting his partner in California, he moved to Farmington where he started his family.

In the 1970s, Jim was an avid softball player in Oakland, California, where he was a pitcher for a men’s fast-pitch semi-pro league. While in New Mexico he continued playing softball with the Ricketts Park Softball League.

In the 80s, Jim worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Nation Roads Department. He built and paved roads throughout the Navajo Nation infrastructure in the early 1980s and mid-90s.

Jim was interested in many things, including coaching his son in baseball and managing him as a BMX racer. His hobbies were attending car races at Aztec Speedway in Aztec, New Mexico.

Jim became an avid dancer in the southwest “Powwow Circle” as a Northern Traditional Dog Soldier Dancer in his later years. He made many friends on the trail and was grateful to have his powwow family and friends. He made many friends on the surrounding reservation lands in Jicarilla, Ute Mountain Ute, Southern Ute, and Utah Navajo tribes. He made men’s powwow regalia and leather pouches.

Jim is survived by his son and stepdaughter, the Yazzie family in Farmington, and his siblings in Belcourt, North Dakota.

Jim will be laid to rest at the Kirtland community cemetery in Kirtland, New Mexico.

Arnold R. Begay

CHINLE — Graveside service for Arnold Ray Begay, 55, of Chinle, was held March 21 at the old cemetery in Chinle.

Arnold was born June 17, 1966, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). He was born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nalí is Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water) and his cheii is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge). He passed away March 14, 2022, in Phoenix.

Arnold earned a bachelor’s in business administration and was employed at Amazon in Phoenix. He enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the New York Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arnold is survived by his children, Miley Goode and Devon Johnson; mother, Valeria Elizabeth Begay; siblings Vernold Begay, Valena Begay, Aaron Begay, and Jolene Begay; and four grandchildren.

Arnold is preceded in death by his wife, Jessy Begay; father, Joe Begay; and paternal grandmother, Irene Nez.

Vernold Begay, Lyle Yazzie, Darin Yazzie, Franklin Swimmer, Gregory Morris, and Joseph Torres served as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Begay, Deron Johnson, Dugan Yazzie Jr., Justin Morris, Marshall Begay Jr., Kevin Gorman, Devon Nez, De’rian Nez, and Canaan Carter.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Kevin E. Castillo Sr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Kevin Edward Castillo Sr., 44, of Gallup, were held March 22 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Tom White officiating.

Kevin was born Nov. 14, 1977, in Gallup, into the Dziłtł’ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan). He was born for Hashtł’ishnii (Mud Clan). He passed away March 15, 2022, in Farmington.

Kevin attended Cuba High School and was an arborist, silversmith, and Army veteran. He enjoyed golfing, the outdoors and was a Green Bay Packers football fan.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Leslie Castillo; sons, Kyle Castillo, Kaleb Castillo, and Kevin E. Castillo Jr.; daughters, Shermaica Castillo, Angelica Chee, Kayla Castillo, and Allyson Castillo; mother, Lucille Castillo; brothers, Bobby E. Castillo Jr., Lance Castillo, and Tyrone Castillo; and sister, Lucinda Garcia.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Bobby E. Castillo Sr.; and sisters, Annalisa Benally and Annabelle Castillo.

Bobby E. Castillo Jr., Lance Castillo, Tyrone T. Castillo, Ryan Haley, Cordell Grey, and Zachariah Grey served as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were John Beyale, Donovan Castillo, Miguel Lee, Chris Chee, Sean Chee, and Marvin Barela.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Kevin R. Teller

PINEDALE, N.M. — Funeral services for Kevin Ray Teller, 42, of Pinedale, New Mexico, were held March 18 at the Pinedale Church of God with Pastor Harry D. Largo officiating. Interment followed at the Crownpoint family plot.

Kevin was born Nov. 14, 1980, in Crownpoint, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó Baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water Clan). He passed away March 9, 2022, in Mariano Lake, New Mexico.

Kevin attended Crownpoint High School and enjoyed spending time with his children, playing basketball, hauling wood, cooking, and taking trips to Albuquerque.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Selene Teller; daughters, Serena Teller, Sabrina Teller, and Savena Teller; stepdaughter, Tyra Kee; mother, Ella Martinez; and sisters, Cornelia Teller, Cynthia Teller, Carnelita Teller, Crystal Teller, Carmelia Teller, Shania Johnson, and Brooklyn Johnson.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Clark Teller; maternal grandparents, Billy and Ada Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Mary Norton Teller and Charlie Teller Sr.

Pallbearers were Norville Silversmith, Archie Silversmith, Joshua Teller, Marcus Tso, Colby Donaghey, Jayden Chavez, Tyson Johnson, and Jonah Toledo.

Honorary pallbearers were Emerson Martinez, Charles Mescal, Leo Silversmith, and Terrance Johnson.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Anna B. Healing

GALLUP — Funeral services for Anna B. Healing, 84, of Ganado, Arizona, will be held today, March 24, at 10 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Burial will follow in Klagetoh, Arizona.

Anna was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Ganado, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). She was born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away March 19, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Anna earned a master’s degree in special education and retired as a teacher after 40 years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and going to casinos.

Anna is survived by her sons, Nolan Healing and Chris Healing; daughter, Rebecca Healing; and sister, Arlene Begaye.

Anna is preceded in death by her daughters, Liana Healing and Theidas Healing.

Pallbearers will be Chris Healing, Andreas Healing, Cameron Healing, Damion Larcade, TJ Larcade, and Mark Tom.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nolan Healing and Andrew Lee.

Silver Creek Mortuary oversees arrangements.

Janet L. Becenti

SAN ANTONE SPRINGS, N.M. — Graveside service for Janet Lynn Becenti, 40, of Crownpoint, will be held Friday, March 25, at 11 a.m., in San Antone Springs, New Mexico, with Benny Harry officiating.

Janet was born Feb. 3, 1982, in Crownpoint, into the Ts’ah Yisk’idnii (Sage Brush Hill Clan). She was born for Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan). She passed away March 18, 2022, in Crownpoint.

Janet graduated from Crownpoint High School and attended Mesa Community College. She worked as a veterinary technician at VCA Mesa Animal Hospital and a security guard with Red Rock Security, ES Security Service, and Navajo Technical University.

Janet loved taking care of domestic animals, traveling, camping with her family, and was a 49ers football fan.

Janet is survived by her significant other, Roberta Johnson; son, Christian Francis; daughters, Jordane Francis, Brianna Taylor, and Raquel Taylor Becenti; parents, Benny and Marylynn Harry; brothers, Donovan Becenti, Bill Becenti Jr., Alfred Harry, and Brendan Harry; and sisters, Mary Charley, Benita Harry, and Marlina Kee.

Janet is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Janet Becenti.

Pallbearers will be Donovan Becenti, Alfred Harry, Brendan Harry, Christian Francis, Dante Andis, Michael Andis, Caiden Becenti, and Julianus Johnson.

A reception will take place at Thoreau Church of God, following service.

Rollie Mortuary oversees arrangements.

