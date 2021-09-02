Obituaries for Sept. 2, 2021

Alfreda R. Copi

GALLUP — Funeral services for Alfreda Rose Copi, 55, of Red Rock, New Mexico, will be held today, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Sister Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Navajo, New Mexico.

Alfreda was born July 29, 1966, in Gallup, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away Aug. 26, 2021, in Red Rock.

Alfreda became a registered nurse after graduating from the University of New Mexico-Gallup. She worked for Gallup Indian Medical Center, St. Michaels Association for Special Education, and Nahata’Dziil Health Center.

Alfreda enjoyed crafting, DIY projects, scrapbooking, making photo albums, beading, and powwows.

Alfreda is survived by her husband, Herman Copi; son, Jerimiah Copi; daughter, Alissa Copi; and brothers, Alfred John Jr. and Curtis John.

Alfreda is preceded in death by her mother, Nelly Rose John; father, Alfred Kee John; and grandparents, Mary and Slim Boyd.

Pallbearers will be Donaldvan Bitah, JT Willie, Jason Herbert, Dillon Schrock-Gregory, Lance Billie, and Sam Willie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Herman Copi, Jerimiah Copi, Micheal Thomas, Darrell Thomas, Charles Josley, and Alfred John Jr.

A reception will take place at the Gallup Community Center, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Dennison P. Harvey

BOULDER, Colo. — Memorial service for Dennison Paul Harvey will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. (MDT) at the Boulder LDS Church (4655 Table Mesa Drive).

Dennison was born March 1, 1973, in Fort Defiance, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Hashtł’ishnii (Mud Clan). His maternal clan is Naakai dine’é (Mexican) and his paternal clan is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People).

He passed away peacefully on a beautiful Colorado day on Aug. 28, 2021, in Longmont, Colorado. He dreamed about meeting Lady Hades crossing over the rainbow bridge.

Dennison graduated from Window Rock High School and endured hardships in his life. He overcame his struggles with aspiring strength and a positive outlook.

Dennison found happiness in the community of Boulder by working in landscaping, fishing, and exploring the outdoors. He loved listening to rock and Native American music. He was an active member of the LDS Church.

Dennison is survived by his parents, Dennis and Rosemary Harvey; stepbrother, Phil Begay; sisters, Raine Harvey-Cooper and Doreen Jelene Harvey; brothers, Calvin Harvey and Darren Harvey; and nieces and nephews.

Dennison is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jim and Bertha Harvey; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Thelma Manymules; stepbrother, Leonard Begay; and various uncles, aunts and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Dennison’s name to the Boulder Humane Society at boulderhumane.org.

Howe Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Victoria A. Bia-Bowman

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Victoria Ann Bia-Bowman, 76, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., at the Fort Defiance community cemetery with Rev. Leon Sampson officiating.

Victoria was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). She passed away Aug. 29, 2021, in Tohatchi.

Victoria is survived by her sons, Victor Bia Williams, Shawn S. Bia Sr., and Christopher Lee Bia; daughter, Sophina Renee Bia; brother, Gabriel Bia; sisters, Theresa H. Begaye and Christine Hatch; and 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Victoria is preceded in death by her parents, Mary H. Bia and William Bia; sisters, Wilma Lilly, Gail Tsosie and Grace M. Bia; and brothers, Michael H. Bia and Clifton Bia.

Pallbearers will be Allen Harragarra, Marcus Shirley, Danté Bennett, Elam Bia, Elias Leslie, and Gary R. Price.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gabriel Bia, Victor Williams, Shawn Bia Sr., Christopher Bia, Shawn Bia Jr., and Carl J. Bia.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy M. Ashley

KIN DAH LICHII, Ariz. — Graveside service for Dorothy Marie Ashley, 67, of Cross Canyon, Arizona, will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., in Kin Dah Lichii, Arizona.

Dorothy was born Aug. 25, 1955, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Aug. 30, 2021, in Gallup.

Dorothy graduated from Ganado High School and was a silversmith. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and crocheting.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, James Dee Clark; son, Bobby Joe Clark; daughters, Lisa Clark and Catalina Clark; brothers, Edison Ashley and Herman Ashley; sister, Annita Ashley; and five grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, DeSales and Kathleen Ashley.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Clark, Kevin Ashley, Leighton Ashley, Dylan Moreno, Daulton Mitchell, and Ryan Mitchell.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Clark, Edison Ashley, Herman Ashley, Matthew Martin, and Gabriel Martin.

A reception will take place at the late Kathleen Ashley’s residence (west on County Road 264, south near mile marker 461).

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

