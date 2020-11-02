Protester running against Benally for San Juan farm board

FRUITLAND, N.M.

Earlier this summer Bea Redfeather-Benally began a crusade against San Juan River Farm Board President Dineh Benally and his hemp operation.

Although the fight to get rid of hemp, and all that goes with it, in her Shiprock community continues, Redfeather-Benally (no relation to Dineh) has decided the only way to make the impact she wants is by running for the Shiprock Farm Board herself.

“The reason for me running is because of Dineh Benally,” said Redfeather-Benally. “We can’t have him in there for another four years, with his dishonesty, with his inability to abide by Navajo Nation law. Basically just him lying to the farmers because they thought this hemp stuff was legal. He continued to push and do things illegally.”

Benally and 33 farmers who leased land to him are being sued by the Navajo Nation for allegedly growing the crop before there were regulations in place. Benally has argued federal law and Shiprock Farm Board regulations give him the authority to grow hemp.

Every day and night Redfeather-Benally watched, took photos and recorded non-Navajo hemp farmers across from her home build hoop houses and place tarp over the fence that separated her property from the farm. She became one of the most vocal opponents of Benally and his hemp operations.

Although in September the Shiprock District Court issued a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order on Benally, ordering him to stop all operation, witnesses say some farms are still being harvested. Last week another hearing took place to enforce the court’s orders and issue an order to show cause. At the last minute Benally and his attorney David Jordan filed a motion to dismiss, not giving the Navajo Nation enough time to respond. The Shiprock District Court decided to give the Navajo Nation 10 days to respond to the dismissal buying Benally more time.

The farm across from where Redfeather-Benally lives is active but also covert, she said.

“They’re still going in front of my house,” said Redfeather-Benally. “When you drive by it looks deserted. When I was outside, they left the door open and you can see all that (cannabis). It’s still going.”

The 33 farmers are also being sued are: Farley BlueEyes, Deana Alvarado, Gilbert Bedonie, William Bedonie, Richard Begaye (aka Richard Begay), Donald Benally, Margaret Benally (aka Marjorie Benally), Marcus Benally (aka Markus Benally), Winston Benally, Lula Boy, Grace Chavez, Harrison Cly, Jimmie Coolidge (Jimmy Coolidge), David Devore, Marcus Field, Margaret Harrison, Anita Hayes, Perry Hayes, Robin Hayes, Robert Hayes, Freddie Hobson, Larry Jack, Austin Jim, Fernando Jim, Jean Jones, Donald Kee, Kathy Manis, Sherrel Mesa, Lynette Muttes, Louise Pettigrew, Ronnie Ross, Gene Sherrell, and Nita Yazzie.

“Should I win as farm board official I will guarantee to push for those (farm) permits to be pulled from those permit holders that allow for this illegal cannabis to be farmed on their farm plots” said Redfeather-Benally.

Dineh Benally is also running again for farm board, and his father Donald Benally — one of the 33 defendants in the suit — is seeking Shiprock’s grazing representative position. Redfeather-Benally said she knows other fed-up protesters have also decided to run for farm board.

“I thought of my people, who are suffering,” said Redfeather-Benally. “I thought of what is going on in front of my house. I couldn’t allow that. When I started this journey it allowed me to see what kind of leader (Benally) is. He’s caused disharmony and now the Navajo people are fighting against one another.”