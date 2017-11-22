Page girls itching to get back to 3A state finals

WINDOW ROCK

Two late free throws by Valley Christian guard Anna Gorman denied the Page Lady Sand Devils their fifth state title in girls’ basketball this past February.

Gorman hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds in last season’s Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 3A title game as Page came up short 41-40.

“I think losing in the state championship game last year has really fueled our motivation for this season,” Page coach Ryan Whitehorse said. “My coaching staff and I and the girls are all hungry to get back and win it all this year.

“Losing to Valley Christian by one point gave me a chance as a coach to reflect back on what I could have done differently but it also gave the girls that played a chance to reflect on their game,” he said. “Every practice they are working hard and pushing each other as if they are back in that championship game.”

Even though the Sand Devils lost six seniors to graduation, Whitehorse said they have plenty to look forward to.

“We are just lacking varsity experience but we had a good summer and the younger girls are really stepping up,” he said. “When it comes to the postseason things should fall into place.”

Like always, Whitehorse said the expectations for the girls who don the Page uniform are pretty high. Nonetheless the second-year coach said they are willing to meet those lofty expectations.

“We are going to get better every game as a team,” he said. “We want to stay disciplined and work hard on both ends of the court. We pride ourselves on defense so we will continue to focus on playing hard pressure defense.”

