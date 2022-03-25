Sa’de Turlington named MVP at Utah 4A State

WINDOW ROCK

It has been a long time coming, but after playing varsity for four years, going through training, games, tournaments and a pandemic, Sa’de Turlington and her school, Desert Hills High, won the Utah Girls 4A Basketball Championship.

Turlington grew up in St. George, Utah, but she knows where she came from and is proud of her Navajo culture.

She picked up sports when she was young, started to play basketball when she was around 8 years old, and enjoys it. She plays volleyball and participates in track, but basketball remains her favorite.

The Desert Hills’ Lady Thunders had a very successful season this year. It was named No. 1 in its region, leafed 19-4 games, and ended the season with a 15-game win streak.

Calm and collected

Turlington described herself as quiet but calm and collected when playing as point guard on the court. Lady Thunders coach Ron Denos saw potential in her and decided to make her a team captain this year.

“I think she did an impressive job,” Denos said. “It was a process of her learning to be a leader.

“She always had it in her, she just didn’t know how to express it at first,” he said, “so I thought she really came around toward the end for the season, and I think she made a difference in why we won.”

Desert Hills entered the state tournament as No. 2 in the division. It quickly made it through the first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals, winning by at least a 10-point margin in its games. In the team’s second game, Denos credited Turlington, leading the team in rebounds, steals, assists and points, allowing the team to advance in state.

Taking the lead

On Feb. 23, Desert Hills faced the No.1 team Ridgeline High at Dixie State University. The teams faced off, and Ridgeline’s Lady Riverhawks quickly took the lead, but the Lady Thunders followed closely. Ridgeline High won the first half, 25 to 15, but Desert Hills High never slowed down, making blocks, steals and baskets at critical times, some made by Turlington.

In the second half, the Lady Thunders rallied and continued its pursuit. Ridgeline had quality shooters, but the Lady Thunders smoothly passed the ball to one another, making steals and blocks and creating more shooting opportunities.

At the third quarter, Ridgeline was still ahead 33-29. But in the final quarter, it tied 45-45. Going into overtime, the teams continued battling, both teams desperate for the win, yet both again tied 51-51 at the buzzer. Desert Hills inched forward into a second overtime, finally taking the lead, and ending the game 58-55.

After three years of going to state and losing in the semis, playing through a pandemic, and facing a team that lost only one game this season, the Lady Thunder’s relished its victory.

“It feels awesome because it’s a great thing to end off on, especially in my senior year and last year playing high school basketball. It was just the perfect way to end the season,” Turlington said.

In addition to the championship, Turlington was voted as All-Region MVP and MVP of the championship game, achievements she was proud of getting in her final year.

“It was cool because I have never gotten any awards like that before, let alone two,” she said. “I’m a very passive player, a pass-first point guard. I enjoy helping my teammates creating other shots for them rather that shots for myself.”

Denos is proud of all his girls’ efforts, including Turlington. He said he’s known her for a long time and admires her dedication to whatever task she chooses.

Hard work pays off

Turlington has always worked hard in sports and school, and her hard work is paying off. When the team aimed for the gold this year, Denos scheduled early-morning practices or weightlifting sessions. He remembers Turlington would always be there saying, “if this is what we have to do to win, let’s do it.”

“Her greatest strength is being fearless and not being afraid of the moment,” Denos said. “She had great ball-handling skills, she sees the floor very well, I think she’s the leader in steals across the state, she’s very active defensively, she’s quick, and she does a lot of things to help our team.”

Turlington hopes to continue playing basketball as it has taught her much like teamwork, trust, and leadership over the year. She plans to play in the upcoming NABI tournaments in Arizona this summer but hopes to join collegiate basketball and study in the field of health.

Colleges have noticed her but have yet to extend an offer. Still, Turlington remains hopeful and is happy with how her final year of school has gone.

“My high school years have been great,” Turlington said. “It definitely flew by faster than I thought.

“I’m really going to miss it and being with the girls,” she added. “My coaches and the team bonding were a big part of high school basketball, just being together all the time.”