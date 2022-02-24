Team effort takes Holbrook to Final Four

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

Holbrook is making a return trip to the Final Four thanks to an all-team effort in Tuesday’s win over No. 3 seed Camp Verde.

Trailing 57-56 with 1:21 to go, the Roadrunners closed out Camp Verde on a 7-2 run, which included a 5-of-5 effort from the free-throw line.

“I’m happy that we won this game,” Holbrook coach Delmar Johnson said following his team’s 63-59 win. “I’m extremely happy our guys fought. We played hard and we did everything we were supposed to do at the end of the game.”

Johnson said he’s excited to take his boys to the Final Four, something they haven’t done since the 2011 season when they were the state champs.

“We’re in the history books,” Johnson said. “I want the kids to enjoy this because we’re not guaranteed to get back to this point like other teams that always gonna have talent to reload.”

For his program, Johnson said they have to build their success on the kids that they have.

“I tell everybody that we always have to rebuild,” he said. “Whatever kids walk through those doors to Holbrook High School those are the kids I’m going to work with.”

During that state championship run 11 years ago, Johnson was an assistant to legendary coach Raul Mendoza.

“I won a title with him in 2011,” he said. “Just being able to get back to this is a great accomplishment. I hope the kids understand that time doesn’t stop for anybody so they need to enjoy the moment because when you’re done, you’re done.”

Holbrook guard Noah Brown said he’s grateful that he gets to experience this benchmark, as the Roadrunners didn’t make the state field one year ago.

“It all started last season,” he said. “Last season really motivated us. It made us want to get better and we just progressed throughout the season to get here.”

Brown, who finished with 24 points, got the late rally started by completing an old-fashion 3-point play with 1:21 to go that earned Holbrook the lead for good at 59-57.

At the other end, Holbrook got a key turnover when they collapsed on Camp Verde senior Chino Salas-Zorilla, who tormented the Roadrunners with 29 points with six treys.

“He is the best shooter we’ve played against,” Johnson said. “Man, he can create, he can post and he can shoot anywhere on the court. I give him a lot of credit.

“I mean, I don’t know who’s recruiting them,” he added, “but they’re getting a heck of a player on their hands.”

That Camp Verde turnover put junior Brandon Tapaha at the free-throw line with 36 seconds left and he connected on both.

After a basket by Salas-Zorilla, Holbrook freshman Tyler Tapaha made it a two-possession game with 9.5 seconds left by making two free throws.

“Camp Verde is a great team and they have great coach,” Johnson said. “I give them a lot of credit. We played at the Round Valley tournament. I don’t like that fact that we had to play each other and one of us had to lose but I’m going to take the win.”

In the four-point win, the Roadrunners also got 15 points from senior Nick Begay and 13 from junior Quentin Thomas.

Midway through the fourth, Holbrook got a scare when Thomas got knocked down to the ground.

The Holbrook guard took a knee to the forehead when he faked a long range shot and got Chino Salas-Zorilla in the air.

The Camp Verde guard came flying in and collided with Thomas.

“I was about to drive and I seen him coming, so I turned to my side,” Thomas said.

After being attended by a licensed trainer, Thomas was cleared to return late in the contest.

“He came in for those last few minutes and he did his job,” Johnson said of Thomas. “Believe me, we need him on the floor at all times and he was a big help at the end.”

Johnson said they’re going to keep a watchful eye on Thomas to make sure he’s not showing any signs of a concussion.