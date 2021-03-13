Coconino ends season with second-round loss

CHINLE

Coconino High’s season ended this Friday at the second round of the state tournament. The Lady Panthers traveled to Chandler where they faced Seton Catholic in a game that ended 31 to 64.

Despite the score, Coconino made sure Seton earned its victory. The Lady Panthers often played an aggressive defense, making it difficult for the sentinels to make their shots. However, Seton had an equally strong offense and it was able to make most of its shots.

Coconino tried to make up for lost ground, but wasn’t able to make their baskets as the sentinels caused turnovers and found gaps in Coconino’s defenses.

Junior Wynter Huskie was on the floor most of the game, handling the ball and making great passes for her team. It was a tough battle for her as Seton recognized her talent and had her covered every time she had the ball, making it a hard-fought battle most of the game.

Similarly, Kiana Manuelito was one of the best players for the Lady Panthers. She had gotten into foul trouble early on, but she too stayed in for most of the game. With this being her final season, Kiana did everything she could, making baskets and getting rebounds, her efforts getting Coconino many points.

Coconino’s head girls coach Cassie Schrader was proud of what her team had accomplished this season. Although this game was a loss, she was still proud that the team kept their heads held high and that they played until the very end.

“I commend them for sure,” Schrader said. “They go to school remotely, which is a tough change for them. They were excited about basketball, more excited than I have ever seen, and they showed up every day for practice. … This program is up and coming and the team set the standard in the middle of a pandemic, that’s the most important part about this team.”