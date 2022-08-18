100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Rodeo: Top 3 in saddle-bronc separated by 1 point

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

The 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Rodeo had some heavy hitters at this year’s event.

None more than the cowboys in the saddle-bronc event as the top three riders were separated by a mere point.

The annual event crowned two co-champions with Jacob Yazzie and Stade Riggs sharing that honor.

The two riders are first-time winners and they both finished with 152 points. Third-place winner Shane Phillips finished one point back.

“The competition was fun and there was a bunch of young guys here,” Yazzie said. “Some of us are on top of our game and we all rode up.”

The 18-year-old tied for third in the long-go round with a 75-point ride and he added a first-place ride of 77 points in the short round for his aggregate score.

Riggs, meanwhile, shared top honors in the long go with veteran Robert Burbank as both riders produced a 76-point score. In the short round, Riggs tied with Phillips for second-place, finishing with identical 76-point scores.

“It was pretty fun riding with these guys,” Riggs said. “It’s fun to compete with Jacob. He’s my traveling buddy and I was pretty excited for him.”

With a trophy saddle and buckle up for grabs the two riders mutually decided to do a ride-off even though the Ceremonial was willing to order another set of prizes.

In that finale, Yazzie topped the ride-off with a 75-point score despite crashing into the wall while Riggs finished with a 73-point ride.

Yazzie said his horse darted for the fence and he eventually hit the wall. Despite that, he got the thumps-up for completing the 8-second ride.

“I hit the fence,” the 18-year-old Allentown, Arizona, cowboy said. “I saw it coming and I had to jump off.”

With his winning ride, Yazzie was awarded the saddle while Riggs took home the buckle.

“It didn’t matter to me who won it, but I’m happy for him,” Riggs said of Yazzie. “For me, (the ride-off) was just another rodeo and another practice.”

The two cowboys competed in last year’s event and they both got bucked off.

“Last year was a bummer, but I’m glad to have won it,” Yazzie said. “This is a super great moment for me.”

Likewise, Riggs said winning his first Ceremonial championship is something he’ll remember.

“I just like to thank the rodeo committee, the sponsors and everyone behind the scenes for putting on this rodeo,” he said. “This event means a lot to us, and I’m just happy to have come out on top.”

Bull rider Rayne Colorado was also a first-time Ceremonial champion. The Page High senior was one of two riders to make two qualified rides.

Colorado placed second in the long go with an 82-point score and coupled with his 81-point effort during Sunday’s short round he finished the aggregate race with 163 points.

“I think this is pretty cool,” Colorado said of winning the title in his Ceremonial debut. “I’m glad to be a part of this but I didn’t expect this.”

Reserve champion Lamont Whitewater amassed 154 points as he took second in the long go with 72 points and first in the short round with an 82-point score.

Colorado said he took up the sport last year and after riding his first animal he got more comfortable with himself. That carried over into Sunday, shocking the field of bull riders.

“This is awesome, and I’m feeling way confident,” he said. “I’m looking to go pro.”

In the bareback event, veteran cowboy Kyle Charley captured his fourth title with the last one coming in 2017.

Charley split second in the long go with a 77-point ride and he added a first-place ride in the short go with a 76-point effort.

Those two scores earned him 153 total, as he finished ahead of up-and-coming talents Cauy Betony (149) and Matthew Tuni (147). Tuni finished in a two-way tie with Whystle Joe in the aggregate race.

“It really keeps me motivated,” Charley said of finishing ahead of his younger counterparts. “It lets me know that I’m doing my job and my part, especially being 31 years old and being the oldest to ride there.

“I guess it kind of lets everyone know that I ain’t done yet,” he added. “You know, a lot of people counts me out at a lot of these rodeos, but I’m in my prime right now. I gotta say it’s the best feeling I have and like I said those young guys motivate me.”

With the scores being so close, Tuni said the difference came down to the draws.

“I depended on who had the better horse,” Tuni said. “My horse kind of ran about halfway and then it started to rig up.”