Ben Jr. secures world title at high school rodeo finals, Crownpoint twins also earn hardware

WINDOW ROCK

Peridot, Arizona cowboy Rawley Ben Jr., gave himself a worthy sendoff at last week’s National High School Finals Rodeo.

In his final season in the high school ranks, the Diné and Apache team roper claimed the world title with heeling partner Porter Bryant as the two ropers roped three draws in 22.97 seconds.

“I really don’t know what to say about it,” Ben said, who earned a buckle and saddle.

“Our game plan for the whole week was to make sure we knocked them down,” he said. “This was my last year and I told Porter that I’m going for first and it worked out.”

During competition in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association, the pair finished third in the season standings to make this year’s finals.

“I met him at jackpots about four years ago,” Ben said of Bryant. “I knew he ropes really good, so it’s awesome to rope with him. He takes smart shots every time and he finishes fast.”

As a 7-plus header, Ben admitted that he had to learn his craft at an accelerated rate.

“I grew up entering open Indian rodeos, so I got my butt kicked a bunch of time from Derrick (Begay), Erich (Rogers) and all those guys,” he said. “I figured that if I start throwing my rope, I’ll have a better shot at running them down.”

Ben was not the only Native to earn hardware at nationals as Crownpoint twins Tydon and Tyra Tsosie had respectable finishes in the steer wrestling and goat tying events.

Tyra became an instant sensation with a first place run of 6.85 seconds in the second go-round in the goat tying. That run was the rodeo’s fastest as her performance blew up social media.

“I think this is my second or third fastest run,” Tyra said. “My fastest is a 6.6, so it’s right up there. I did everything smooth, but I didn’t expect to be that fast.”

The soon-to-be Crownpoint High senior ran into some bad luck in the opening round when her goat kicked out before the allotted time. She would have been a 7.2, earning the rodeo’s high call back for Saturday night’s short round.

“I was very upset that my first goat got up,” she said. “Everyone was talking to me, telling me to keep my head in there. They just told me to win the second round.”

Afterward, Tsosie attracted plenty of interest from collegiate programs.

“I had three college coaches introduce themselves to me,” she said.

Tyra earned her qualification by finishing as the reserve champion in the New Mexico High School Rodeo Association.

“For next season I hope to stay up there and come out as a state champion,” she said. “I want to be solid throughout the season.”

In the steer wrestling, Tydon posted a 4.28 run that placed him second in the second go-round. Coupled with his 7.35 run in the first round he earned the seventh high call back in the short round.

His 5.39 run on his final steer earned him a seventh-place finish in the aggregate race as he threw three steers in 17.02 seconds.

“My run could have been better,” Tydon said. “It wasn’t really a solid run. I could have gotten my feet out there better because when I landed, I was already behind.”

In the second round, though, his form couldn’t have been any better.

“My steer ran straight and my steer kind of ran for a bit,” he said. “I thought I was going to be a 5, but once I got the steer I tried to hurry up. All I remember about it was landing on the steer and him coming around.”

Tydon said finishing in the top 10 was a long time coming as he had mixed results in his previous two qualifications.

“Being able to finish in the top 10 is good, but with the steers I had I think I should have finished a lot better,” he said.

For his efforts he earned a buckle and scholarship money for his second-place finish in the go-round. For the average, he earned another buckle as well as a plaque.

Tydon said he’s looking for a top finish in his last year as a senior competitor.

“Next season, I want to do better and place in the top 2,” he said. “That’s my goal for sure. I just hope to draw three good steers and make three solid runs.”