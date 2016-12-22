Letters: NHA situation needs attention
In the Dec. 21 issue of the Arizona Republic, there is an article, “Across the Navajo Reservation, millions of dollars have been spent on mismanaged, unfinished, or unused projects.”
Our elected leaders, President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez, should not have attended the Standing Rock standoff. Speaker of the Council Bates should have attended to represent our nation. Our council members should have also attended.
This NHA situation needs the attention of our elected leaders. The NHA Management Board must do its job by finding an experienced housing manager to take control of this problem. NHA managers should be aware that now with the new Trump administration coming into office we might lose our housing monies.
Larry Nahlee
Tempe, Ariz.
(Hometown: Fort Defiance, Ariz.)
