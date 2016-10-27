Letters: Racism, discrimination not on menu October 27, 2016

Just to let your readers know — discrimination and racism is still alive here in Farmington.

Last week, my son and I decided to have breakfast at this local restaurant, located south of the mall near Largo St., a place where my family frequently eats.

After being seated by a not-so-friendly server, the two working the south end of the restaurant continued to ignore us by not refilling our drinks. I finally told them we needed more water and coffee, but they just continued to smirk and laugh at us, all the while serving only the white customers.

We left our full meal on the table untouched. While paying, I told them of their lousy service and they continued to laugh. I asked them, is this how you treat a veteran?

I’m an elder and a U.S. Army disabled veteran. I will not visit this place again. The owner owes me an apology for hiring ladies like them.



Buzz Johnson

Shiprock, N.M.

New technology could save power plants

Last week, The Albuquerque Journal reported a new technology called Memzyme that was developed at Sandia National Laboratory and the University of New Mexico. Memzyme has the potential to be a game changer for the Navajo Nation, because it removes carbon dioxide from exhaust stacks, eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from electrical power plants.

How can Memzyme help New Mexico? The EPA has enacted new regulations on carbon dioxide emissions that have closed coal-fired power plants. Closing these power plants increases electrical costs.

That means more job losses, especially in Northeast Arizona and Northwest New Mexico. When coal-fired power plants close, so do the mines that provide the coal. When mines close, high-paying jobs are lost forever. Also, energy royalties and tax receipts help fund local and tribal governments.

Why are Arizona’s and New Mexico’s federal elected officials not advocating further research for Memzyme technology, which has the potential to save jobs, lower our electrical rates, and reduce America’s greenhouse gasses by 40 percent?

It appears our states’ congressional delegations agree with Hillary Clinton when she said, “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” That is not good for Navajos.

Write your congressman, congresswoman, and senators. Demand they support Memzyme technology to remove greenhouse gases from America’s power plants, instead of shutting down our power plants and coalmines. And tell them you will not accept the trade of good-paying jobs for no jobs, and low electrical rates for high electrical rates.

Sincerely,

Mick Rich

CEO, Mick Rich Contractors

Albuquerque

Hassles with the MVD

I am kindly sending this letter to inform those of you who live on the great Navajo Nation to please check to make sure you have updated your vehicle Arizona license plate tag.

My annual reminder from the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division was mailed to my “street address” rather than to my post office box. Of course I never received this year’s notification since we do not have mail delivered to our homes here on the Navajo Nation.

Unfortunately, I did not realize my vehicle Arizona license plate tag had expired. When I went to the Arizona Port of Entry-MVD, I was informed I had to pay a late fee. I totally disagreed with that. I was told I should know when my vehicle tag expires. Excuse me, I have never made it a point to remember this information since every year the Arizona MVD mailed me a notification.

In addition, I was told I changed my mailing address from my post office box to my street address. I did not change my mailing addresses because I know mail is not delivered to my home. It was also brought to my attention that within this year, I am not the only person in the area that this has happened to. I paid the late fee charge in order to update my license plate tag for my vehicle.

In order to not have to pay for a late fee, I want to remind others to please make sure your vehicle Arizona license plate tag has not expired and to contact the Arizona MVD to make sure your mailing address has not been changed.

Mattie Christensen

Window Rock, Ariz.

Who will fix Bluff Road?

The general election for the Navajo Nation chapter house officials is only days away. The tail end of the current term for the present chapter president and other chapter officials is near.

More than one year ago, August 2015, there was a meeting held at the Shiprock Chapter House where officials from the BIA Road Department, Navajo Department of Transportation and Shiprock Chapter president all said the Bluff Road, NR 542, was to be paved. In the interim period before actual paving was to start up, BIA Road Department was to maintain the dirt road. To this day, nothing has happened, only minor grading once in a great while, like three times in a 12-month period.

Presently, as of Oct. 9, 2016, Bluff Road is in a washboard condition, causing so much damage to tires, wheels, and shock absorbers. There is now a common sound of trucks, cars, and buses rattling loudly. Again, I stress all people who drive on this road are getting their vehicles torn up, tires getting destroyed, wheels getting misaligned, and brakes wearing out. Not to mention decreased vehicle value of their investments. We, who live on the farms, need to travel this road to access a way to the main highway (US Highway 491). Bluff Road is our daily route to doctor appointments, the grocery store, the post office, work, school, and emergencies.

Clearly, Navajo Department of Transportation, the BIA Division of Transportation, and Shiprock Chapter House are all negligent of their responsibilities towards the citizens who use the Bluff Road. As for the chapter officials who are winding down their terms in office, they seem to not care, as they don’t have to drive on Bluff Road. Maybe they don’t care about the children who ride school buses that bounce around up and down this road every morning and afternoon, nor wear and tear of tires, wheels, and brakes of school buses.

Who will you vote for? Who will fix this Bluff Road, NR 542?

Wilford R. Joe

Shiprock, N.M.

