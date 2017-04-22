3.8 magnitude tremor reported in northern part of reservation

WINDOW ROCK

An earthquake measuring 3.8-magnitude was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 10:01 p.m. Friday southwest of Bluff, Utah.

The tremor was felt by residents in Blanding, Utah, who posted about it on Facebook.

According to the USGS, the tremor is considered a minor earthquake. According to the USGS Mercalli Intensity Scale, the minor earthquake is categorized between a II and a III, which would cause little or no damage, means it would have been felt by people living close to where the quake occurred and only being slightly felt further away from the epicenter.

The earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 was a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, which killed between 100,000 and 160,000 people. The strongest earthquake ever recorded in the United States occurred in Alaska. That quake measured 9.2-magnitude on the Richter scale in 1964.

According to the USGS, Bluff has a population of 258.

It is not known if anyone was injured or if any damages were caused by it.

