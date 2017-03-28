Armed fugitive arrested near Bearizona Wildlife Park

FLAGSTAFF

A manhunt for an armed fugitive who set off the evacuation of a wildlife park in Williams, ended on Monday with the arrest of the suspect, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

John Freeman, the 31-year-old accused gunman, was believed to have possibly fled into the Bearizona Wildlife Park after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop turned high-speed chase, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

A Yavapai County K-9 officer on Monday attempted to stop a maroon 4-door sedan for a traffic violation east of Interstate Highway 40 in the Ash Fork area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As the vehicle failed to yield, a male passenger – the first suspect – appeared to be thrown from the vehicle and was detained. The K-9 unit, along with others, then followed the vehicle, reaching speeds of 100 mph until the vehicle seemingly became disabled and pulled off near Bearizona where it crashed into a culvert.

Authorities say an adult male – the second suspect – was caught shortly after the vehicle crashed.

Freeman, the third suspect, fired at least one shot with a handgun toward law enforcement officers and fled the scene.

Because Freeman was considered armed and dangerous at the time, motorists in the area were warned not to pick up any hitchhikers. Residents also were told to call 911 if they saw a suspicious person.

As a precaution, Bearizona was closed and evacuated as police cleared 20 staff and 200 visitors from the wildlife park of approximately 160 acres nestled in the Kaibab National Forest. Public schools in Williams were also placed on lockdown during the manhunt, authorities said.

Nearly six hours after the search for the third suspect began, police located Freeman in a highway culvert near the wildlife park and arrested him without incident. The gun that Freeman was suspected to have used in the shooting incident was recovered later.

Bearizona’s recent Facebook post reads, “The suspect was apprehended right outside the park’s perimeter fence! We cannot thank all of the law enforcement officers enough who worked so diligently to protect both visitors and staff.”

Authorities say Freeman was wanted on a warrant from Kingman, Arizona.

Bearizona officials said the park reopened today, March 28, under normal business hours.

