Body found near Gallup airport

GALLUP

Gallup city police reported Monday the discovery of a badly composed body by a city street crew about a quarter mile west of the airport in an arroyo near 2323 West Historic Highway 66.

The only description given so far is that it was the body of a man. No foul play is suspected but the body has been sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy to determine cause of death and when death occurred.

Police have not released the identity of the man, saying that next of kin still have not been notified.

