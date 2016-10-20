Police Blotter: Nageezi man sentenced in ax attack by Bill Donovan October 20, 2016

GALLUP

A man from Nageezi, New Mexico, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in attacking another man with an ax.

Henderson Castillo, 27, was sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque on federal assault charges last week.

According to the complaint, Castillo got into an argument with another Navajo man, who was not identified, on Dec. 4, 2015 at the Red Mesa Store in Torreon. The victim had allegedly been kicked several times in the face and struck with an ax during an altercation with Castillo and Orlando King, Castillo’s brother.

The victim later told federal agents that he had gone to the store to get snacks before going home when Castillo and King walked up to him.

He said Castillo asked him, “Why did you hit my dad?” to which the victim responded by claiming it was because Castillo was shooting at the victim’s sister, an incident that was at the time being adjudicated in tribal court.

Castillo and King then attacked the man, according to the complaint, hitting him in the face and pushing him to the ground after which Castillo went to the bed of the victim’s truck and came back with an ax.

The complaint said Castillo then swung the ax at the victim trying to hit him with the sharp edge. The victim said he kept rolling around to avoid being hit. He managed to avoid the ax four or five times, causing it to hit the ground near him.

Castillo then turned the ax around and began striking at him with the blunt side up, hitting him in the left arm and in the back.

One of the employees of the store, identified as KJ, came out, saw what was happening and joined other bystanders in yelling at the two to stop. She said she saw King and told him, “Get in the truck and leave. We called the cops.”

Before they left, witnesses said they saw the two kick the victim in the face several more times.

KJ said when the two left, she saw the man on the ground screaming in pain.

“A bone was sticking out from his left elbow,” she said. “It was white and there were bubbles coming out around it.”

The victim sustained an open fracture to his left humerus, a bone between his elbow and shoulder. He was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where he had surgery.

Castillo pleaded guilty to the assault on June 24. Besides the prison sentence, Castillo will be on supervised probation for a year after his sentence is completed.

As for King, he pleaded guilty to assault back in March and was placed on probation for three years.

One of the conditions of his probation, however, was that he refrain from taking drugs and on Aug. 25, he was back in federal court for violating his probation.

According to his probation report, he submitted urine samples on June 20 and June 30 that came back positive for amphetamines.

Then, on July 16, King was arrested by state police after they saw that his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred at the Torreon store. They also found an open container of an alcoholic beverage in his truck.

After admitting that he had been driving the vehicle, he was given field sobriety tests which he failed and then blew a 0.16 and a 0.18 on his breath alcohol test. State police also noticed that he had children in his vehicle and they were not secured in child restraint seats.

He is now facing charges in Bernalillo District Court of abuse of a child, aggravated DWI and having an open liquor container in his vehicle. No trial date has been set.

He was then arrested by federal agents on Aug. 25 for his failed drug tests and failing to abide by a condition of his probation not to get arrested by local or state authorities.

He is waiting for a trial date on that matter.

Bloomfield teen robbed, beaten, burned

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — On Oct. 4, deputies with San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (New Mexico) were notified that a 17-year-old male was beaten and robbed in the hills north of Bloomfield.

The victim stated that he had $600 and wanted to buy some “hash.” He met with some people he knew who were going to add money to help pay for the drug.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the victim was picked up and taken to the hills north of Bloomfield where he started to get nervous. The driver, 18-year-old Epifanio “Eppie” Montoya of Lee Acres, New Mexico, said they were just going to smoke marijuana prior to going, the victim told deputies. When they got to the hills, 16-year-old Dietrick Franklin had Montoya stop and he got out of the vehicle. Montoya then allegedly reached around and stabbed the victim in the leg. Dietrick then started to yell for the victim to get out of the vehicle while he was also holding a knife, the victim told deputies.

Once out of the vehicle, the victim said, Montoya and Dietrick took two cell phones and $600 in cash off of him. Dietrick then allegedly bound the victim with ratchet straps while Eppie held a knife to his throat.

The victim relayed that once he was bound, Dietrick started to heat up an 8-inch round piece of metal with a blowtorch and repeatedly rolled it across his back while both Montoya and Dietrick kept repeating that they were going to kill him.

The victim relayed that they put a plastic bag over his nose and mouth trying to suffocate him. At one point while the bag was on his face, Montoya allegedly said, “Will you just die already?”

Montoya and Dietrick eventually untied the victim and allegedly told him if he told anyone what happened that they would kill him. They also said if he wanted his phones back he was to bring them $300 the next day.

Montoya and Dietrick were located at their house and were taken into custody.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Montoya for first-degree abuse of a child (resulting in great bodily harm), kidnapping (1st degree), armed robbery (2nd degree), extortion (3rd degree), and intimidation of a witness (3rd degree). Montoya was booked into San Juan County Detention Center with a $500,000.00 cash only bond.

Franklin, also of Lee Acres, was booked into San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center on kidnapping (1st degree), attempted murder (2nd degree), armed robbery (2nd degree), intimidation of a witness (3rd degree), and extortion (3rd degree).

