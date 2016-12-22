Council hears pros, cons of revoking NHA’s status by Arlyssa Becenti December 22, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

Each elder dreamed of owning his or her own beautiful home and when that dream actually happened after Navajo Housing Authority built their homes, it ended up a nightmare.

Mitzy Begay has owned her Window Rock NHA home for decades now. For the first 20 years, it was a rent to own home for which she says she paid too much because NHA wouldn’t inform her how much she owed.

Recently her home was renovated, and rather than fixing her home for the better, it was made worse with doors taken out and not replaced on her storage and pantry, linen closets taken out, cracked walls and a thin roof.

“To me its not renovation,” said Begay. “They did a lousy job. They refrain us from complaining.”

Begay finished her three-minute allotted time with, “If it goes to the Navajo Nation tribe, I hope the Navajo tribe will treat us more decently.”

She was talking about the possibility of the Navajo Nation Council revoking NHA’s designation as a Tribally Designated Housing Entity and placing it with the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development.

Begay was one of many who had filled the Navajo Nation Museum Auditorium Wednesday to participate in a public hearing on NHA with members of the Navajo Nation Council listening. This would serve as the deciding factor on whether or not they would vote on legislation, sponsored by Council Delegate Jonathan Hale (Oak Springs/St. Michaels), to strip NHA of its TDHE title, which allows the entity to receive Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act funds on the Nation’s behalf.

“I believe the stewardship of the TDHE should remain with Navajo Housing Authority,” said former NHA chief operation officer Earl Tulley. “Should there be a transition then you have to plan for it.”

