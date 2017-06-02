Crownpoint woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE

Valerie Cayatineto, 40, of Crownpoint, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to involuntary manslaughter.

Cayatineto was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter (killing of a human being without malice) by operating a motor vehicle with a wanton disregard for human life as a result of drinking liquor.

In his affidavit for her arrest, Navajo Police Investigator Larry Etsitty Sr. said the Crownpoint Dispatch Center received a call on Dec. 9 from Martha Morgan, Cayatineto’s mother, who reported her daughter was intoxicated and thinking about suicide.

Shortly thereafter, the dispatcher received a call from Rosa Rosale who reported a head-on collision. She said she was uncertain if anyone was injured in the crash.

The accident occurred near Littlewater, some seven miles east of Crownpoint, and involved Cayatineto and a 48-year-old man only identified as John Doe.

Cayatineto was taken from the scene to the Crownpoint Indian Health Care facility for treatment of her injuries.

According to a witness “Cayatineto appeared to have driven left of the center lane when she came in contact with the Ford pickup on the right shoulder of the truck’s lane.”

“There is no indication that Cayatineto took any evasive action on her part,” said Etsitty in his affidavit. “It did appear that Joe Doe attempted to avoid the collision by driving to the right side of his lane.”

John Doe was declared dead at the Crownpoint hospital. He reportedly had a laceration on his head and massive internal injuries.

According to the affidavit, emergency room staff indicated that Cayatineto had been drinking prior to the crash and attempts to interview her were unsuccessful as she invoked her right to remain silent.

Cayatineto was later flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for further treatment.

