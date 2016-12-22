GA checks not coming

WINDOW ROCK

It may be a grim Christmas for families depending on General Assistance checks.

The program is out of money until January, and will not issue December checks, the Department of Family Services announced in a press release last week.

November checks were not issued either.

“Department of Family Services Financial Assistance Program would

like to inform you of changes beyond the control of DFS that will affect the General Assistance Program,” the release said.

Recent stories have covered shortfalls that prevented payouts from the Burial Assistance Program and payment of vendors who provide services such as nursing home care on the Navajo Nation. By releasing the statement Monday, DFS directly confirmed that the shortfalls also impact the General Assistance Program.

“Due to depletion of the FY2016 funding, the General Assistance Program will not issue November and December 2016 payments,” it said. “General Assistance will resume beginning 2017 upon funds availability. There will be an official notice when services will resume.”

The letter went on to encourage people to maintain their usual schedules in obtaining benefits.

“We encourage you to continue to keep all scheduled appointments to ensure eligibility for services,” the statement said. “If you have any additional questions you may contact the Window Rock DFS office at 928-810-8575 or visit any of your local General Assistance offices.”

An employee who answered the phone at the given number said she would have DFS Manager Gladys Ambrose call the Times. However, she had not returned the call as of press time and was not in her office Wednesday morning.

In a previous interview, Arbin Mitchell, chief of staff for President Russell Begaye, said the shortfall was due to the federal government not fully funding Navajo programs.

