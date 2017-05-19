Gallup judge dies early Thursday

GALLUP

The magistrate courts in Gallup were closed on Thursday because of the passing of one of its judges, Kenneth Howard Jr.

Howard died early Thursday morning.

He was elected in 2014 after he and Robert Baca came up with the same 2,879 votes in the primary. After several recounts, the two remain tied so a coin was tossed, Howard said “heads” and became a magistrate judge.

This was to be his second term as magistrate judge. He held the position from 2007 to 2010.

Attorneys and the district attorney’s office praised him on Thursday for his commitment to his job as well as his reputation for being fair minded.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Under state law, the governor has the responsibility of choosing a successor.

