Gaming CEO on admin leave

GALLUP

Navajo gaming officials announced Thursday that Derrick Watchman, the CEO of the Navajo Gaming Enterprise, was put on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations dealing with some of his administrative positions.

No information was given as to how long the investigation would take.

Tribal officials on Wednesday had reported that Watchman had been suspended.

Sources within the enterprise Thursday stressed that none of the allegations involved violations of federal, state or tribal gaming laws and deal solely with administrative decisions.

