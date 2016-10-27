Heinrich visits NNEPA water testers

FRUITLAND, N.M.

As a hydrologist steps into the 50-degree water of the San Juan River just north of Northern Edge Casino, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) pays close attention.

Making a few stops in and around the Navajo Nation on Oct. 20, he came to observe the work of Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency senior hydrologist Steve Austin.

On site, the team can measure things such as the temperature of the water and the acidity of the water, which is the pH level, but the remaining tests for metals require samples to take a trip to Tempe, Arizona, for an analysis process that takes about two weeks to return results. Metals coming into the waters since the Gold King Mine spill last year have changed the work Austin’s team does.

“We have expanded the number of metals that we track since the spill, to include everything that U.S. EPA is monitoring of total and dissolved metals,” Austin said.

Total metals means the particulates and parts of metals in the water collected, while partial metals means the metals present in the water after filtration at the labs. The EPA tested for mercury, arsenic, copper and other metals in the most recent water testing in the New Mexico waters published on their website.

The work of the NNEPA to monitor the results of the spill and other potential contaminants in the waters will continue as the teams return to monitor the Fruitland Canal and other sites near Farmington; Mexican Hat, Utah; Shiprock; Bluff, Utah; Aneth, Utah; and Four Corners to conduct water sampling 15 more times before next November.

Ronnie Ben, environmental department manager, explained why the NNEPA found it important to have the senator on site to see how the teams operate in monitoring waters that include drinking water for the Navajo Nation.

“One of the things we want is support and some funding,” he said.

He said he hopes the senator can impact the amount of resources available to the NNEPA, which would have only had Austin and another hydrologist on site if the senator and his staff were not visiting.

