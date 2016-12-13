Man struck by car near Fire Rock by Bill Donovan December 13, 2016

GALLUP

A pedestrian walking on the roadway near the Fire Rock Navajo Casino was injured late Friday when he was struck by an automobile.

A sheriff’s office report identified the pedestrian as Jason Lewis and said he had been seen earlier in the evening apparently intoxicated.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Calvin Thompson of Churchrock.

The case was turned over to the Navajo Police Department so there are no records available at this time as to how serious Lewis’ injuries were.

