Plane makes emergency landing at Shiprock

WINDOW ROCK

A MedFlight plane had an emergency landing in Shiprock about 1 p.m. Monday.

MedFlight officials said Tuesday that no one was injured and the plane was not damaged.

A report from Eric Trevizo, vice president of the Shiprock Alert Team, said that the plane was coming from Window Rock to pick up a passenger.

About five miles south of Shiprock, the plane’s engine blew and the pilot was able to glide to the airport where he attempted to make a landing, going through a fence and skidding about a mile before stopping.

“The pilot did an awesome job,” said Trevizo.

The alert team went on Facebook Monday asking for members to volunteer to watch over the plane until repairs could be done.

