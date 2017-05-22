Police ID body as Sanders, Ariz., man

GALLUP

Gallup Police Friday released the name of the man whose body was found on West Highway 66 on Monday.

He is Michael Lewis, 55, of Sanders, Arizona.

Gallup Police Capt. Miranda Spencer said there is still no evidence of foul play.

Navajo Nation police also announced the name of the victim of a hit and run in Thoreau on April 25.

He is Aaron Tsosie, 22, of Thoreau, New Mexico.

Navajo Police Investigator Larry Etsitty said police are still looking for a grey pickup wit Arizona license plates BXF0229. The vehicle belongs to the victim and was taken by the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can call the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigation in Crownpoint at 505-786-2300. Messages can be left for Etsitty.

People can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-722-6161. Callers do not have to leave their name and if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, the caller may be eligible for a reward of as much as $1,000.

