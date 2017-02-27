Police seek help identifying body

Gallup Police are trying to identify a Native American man whose body was found about 9:45 a.m. Saturday on the north side of Gallup.

The body was found near Allison and Maloney roads by workers in the area.

No foul play is suspected.

The only description released so far is that of a man between 40 and 50 about six feet high and weighing about 220 pounds.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.