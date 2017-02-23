Obituaries for Feb. 23, 2017

Rose Todacheenie

NAZLINI, Ariz. — Funeral services for Rose Todacheenie, 88, of Nazlini, were held Feb. 18 at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Nazlini. Interment followed at the Nazlini community cemetery.

Rose was born July 29, 1928, in Nazlini, into the Dziltl’ ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She died Feb. 14, 2017, at the Cedar Ridge Inn Nursing Home.

Rose was a rug weaver and rancher. She enjoyed herding sheep, carding wool, spinning wool, and dyeing wool, photo albums, and beading.

Rose is survived by her stepson, John Raymond; sisters, Nettie Tsinajinnie and Marie Nez; and several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Desbah and Fred Dedman; and grandparents, John and Bah Mann.

Pallbearers were family members.

Honorary pallbearers were John Raymond and John Tom Tsinajinnie.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

James E. Morris

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for James E. Morris, 77, were held Feb. 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi. Interment followed at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Mexican Springs, New Mexico.

James was born July 17, 1939, in Fort Defiance, Arizona, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). His nali is Áshiihi (Salt People); chei is Kinlichii’nii (Red House).

He died Feb. 14, 2017 in Gallup.

James attended Wingate High School prior to joining the U.S. Army. He worked for the Navajo Tribe, Navajo Food Distribution, Navajo Nation EMS, Navajo Nation Police Department and Navajo Sawmill, retiring from Crownpoint Community School.

James was also a McKinley County Sheriff’s deputy and a community health representative. He was active with Tohatchi Veterans Organization and New Mexico Mounted Patrol.

James enjoyed traveling, being a mechanic, carpenter, hunter, and bareback rider, but his most enjoyable moments were spent with his grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife, Cecelia J. Morris of Mexican Springs; son, Elderick E. Morris of Gallup; and daughter, Jennifer Morris-Valenzuela of Turlock, California.

James is preceded in death by his son, Americk J. Morris.

Pallbearers were Derrick J. Morris, Adrian J. Morris, Chilito Valenzuela, Jason Bennett, Benson Platero and Erron Tabaha.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.