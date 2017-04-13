Obituaries for April 13, 2017

Leo R. Begay

CHINLE — Funeral services for Leo R. Begay, 77, of Chinle, will be held today, April 13, at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church in Chinle, with William D. Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Begay family cemetery in Chinle.

Leo was born June 11, 1939, in Chinle, into the çshiihi (Salt People Clan), born for TlÕ ‡‡shchiÕi (Red Bottom People Clan). He died April 6, 2017, in Chinle.

Leo graduated from Winslow High School in 1959 and attended Cooks Christian Training Center, Phoenix College, and Arizona State University, receiving certification in guidance counseling.

Leo was a four-term Council delegate for Chinle Chapter, Chinle Chapter president, Chinle Chapter coordinator, and served on boards for Chinle Nursing Home and DinŽ College. He enjoyed walking and spending time with his family.

Leo is survived by his sons, Joseph W. Begay and Daren T. Begay; stepsons, Kevin Stewart, Jimmie Stewart, and Donovan Stewart; stepdaughters, Antoinette Neagle and Terish Neagle; brothers, Chester Begay, Martin Begay, and Luther Begay; sisters, Geraldine Begay and Sharon Begay; and 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Leo is preceded in death by his father, Tapaha Nez Begay; mother, Myrtle Begay; sister, Mary Mitchell; and brother, Leonard Begay.

Pallbearers will be Eric Begay, Josiah Begay, John W. Mitchell Jr., Tyriq K. Pioche, Durell Kinsel, and James Cristler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chester Begay, Martin Begay, Luther Begay, John W. Mitchell Sr., Joe James Begay, and Wovoka Begay.

A reception will take place at Chinle Chapter House following services.

Tse Bonito Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Erwin Mark Bowman

TOHATCHI, N.M. – Funeral services for Erwin Mark Bowman, 84, of Fort Defiance, will be held Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at the Tohatchi Christian Reformed Church in Tohatchi, N.M., with Pastor David Klumpenhower officiating. Burial, with military honors by the Tohatchi Veterans Association, will follow at the Tohatchi community cemetery.

Erwin, a U.S. Army veteran, was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Rehoboth, N.M. He passed away April 8, 2017, in Fort Defiance.

Erwin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Boyd Bowman of Fort Defiance; sons, Wendell Bowman of Gallup, Jonathan Bowman of Twin Lakes, N.M., Timothy Bowman of Albuquerque, Adrian Bowman of Oklahoma, Marcus Bowman and Conroy Bowman, both of Phoenix, and Theron Bowman of Sanostee, N.M.; daughters, Yvette Bowman of Albuquerque, Felicia Bowman, Nadine Bowman and Arione Bowman, all of Phoenix, and Claudia Bowman of Sanostee; and 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Erwin is preceded in death by his sons, Aluysus Bowman and Matthew Bowman; daughter, Yvonne Bowman-Abeita; parents, Harry Bowman Sr. and Agnes Bryant Bowman; brother, Harry Bowman Jr.; and sisters, Delores Bowman-Johnson, Roberta Benally-Attcitty, and Dorothy Bowman.

Pallbearers will be Adrian Bowman, Marcus Beau Bowman, Jeremy R. Bowman, Travis Washee, Tommy Washee, and Jayveneno Crawford.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Glover, Henry Boyd Jr., Peter McDonald, Timothy Bowman, Wendell Bowman, Jonathan Bowman,ÊConroy Bowman, Shelby Hood, Jay Jay Hood Jr., Sheldon Hood, and Jerry Hood Sr.

Compassion Mortuary of Grants is in charge of arrangements.

Robert H. Jensen

GALLUP – Funeral services for Robert H. Jensen, 43, of Window Rock, were held April 5 at the Lighthouse Church in Gallup, with Pastor Joseph Lee officiating. Interment followed in Rehoboth, N.M.

Robert was born Nov. 26, 1973, in Fairbanks, Ariz. He passed away March 29, 2017, in Jones Ranch, N.M.

Robert attended Window Rock High School, Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, University of New Mexico-Industrial Transportation (heavy equipment/NCCER) Gallup CDL-Hazmat, and Apollo Allied Health in Phoenix.

Robert was employed with RMCI Construction in Albuquerque, Xanterra in Grand Canyon, Ariz., Mike Nelson Enterprise Corporation in Window Rock, and Renal Care in Phoenix.

Robert received the Presidential Award for Excellence for Restaurant Management, MIT Award for Restaurant, and CDL-Hazmat.

Robert volunteered at veteran clinics as a phlebotomist and a first responder with the Pinehaven Fire Department. His hobbies included engine mechanicals, outreach ministry in Arizona and New Mexico, reading his bible to his wife and children, and creating vintage wind chimes.

Robert is survived by his wife, Bridgette Neomi Jensen of Twin Lakes, N.M.; sons, Robert Morning Star Jensen II and Bradyn Ti Toyi, both of Jones Ranch, and Rayne and Tayden Jensen of Standing Rock, N.M.; daughters, Sydney Ostrander of Flagstaff, Georgia Jensen of Tempe, Ariz., Chelsea C. Toyi of Farmington, Adrienne Toyi of Gallup, Timara Toyi of Salt Lake City, Tiana Toyi of Jones Ranch, and Destiny Bresias-Star Jensen of Jones Ranch; parents, Mattie Christensen, Anthony Jensen of Nenana, Alaska, and Richard Showalter; brothers, Adrain Showalter and Alan Showalter of Window Rock; sisters, Jackie Etsitty of Avondale, Ariz., and Toni Jensen-Collins of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and nine grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, Anita Tothsonie-Christensen Cattaneo, George Christensen, Felix Cattaneo, James ÒMoÓ Christensen, and Christopher ÒChrisÓ Christensen.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Gonzales, Charles E. Kline Jr., Manny Sloan, Aaron A. Ross, Justin Silago, Joey Lee, and Jeremiah Kellywood.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Morning-Star Jensen II, Rayne Jensen-Silversmith, and Tayden Jensen-Silversmith.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Campbell Reed Pfeiffer

ALBUQUERQUE – A Celebration of Life for Campbell ÒCamÓ Reed Pfeiffer, 80, will be held Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at the Mesa View United Methodist Church (4701 Monta–o NW) in Albuquerque.

Cam was born April 20, 1936, in Hastings, Neb., the oldest son of William Roger Pfeiffer and Jeanne Elizabeth Eggert. He died April 6, 2017, just short of his 81st birthday, as his daughter held his hand.

Cam was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, in-law, and friend. He grew up mostly in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and attended high school in the Philippines where his father was a professor of ethnomusicology.

Cam met his wife, Anita Bradley (T—d’ch’’i’nii) when they were students at Hastings College. Both married Aug. 28, 1959, at the Kayenta Presbyterian Church, which AnitaÕs parents, Albert and Alma Bradley, helped found. The clerk advised the couple to put down ÒwhiteÓ as AnitaÕs race on their marriage certificate, worried that the marriage violated ArizonaÕs miscegenation laws.

Cam personified the role of a Navajo Òin-lawÓ over the years, offering advice, support, campfire stories, and much love to AnitaÕs 12 brothers and sisters and their children and grandchildren.

Cam devoted his entire professional life to developing strong community controlled education institutions. He taught at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson, worked at the Education Development Center in Newton, Mass., and served in the Arizona National Guard. He was director of Community Services at Rough Rock Demonstration School, executive director of ToÕhajiilee Community School, and an administrator at Navajo Academy in Farmington.

Cam loved and supported his family, especially his wife, Dr. Anita Bradley Pfeiffer. He supported her at every step in her career as a pioneering bilingual educator. His love and hard work allowed them to create a home for his daughters, Dr. Tamarah Pfeiffer, Michele Pfeiffer, and Taasha Pfeiffer. He rarely missed his daughtersÕ and grandchildrenÕs concerts, recitals, poetry slams, and athletic events.

Up until the very end of his life, Cam was engaged in the world around him with his sharp mind, humor, and imagination. He loved reading, especially science fiction, and world music, especially from Africa. He was a lifelong soccer fan going back to his own playing days in the Philippines and college.

At the center of CamÕs long life was his partnership with Anita. His commitment to her and the family they created never wavered. He supported Anita in her work and together they raised and nurtured a strong, loving family. They built a house together at the Bradley property in Kayenta, and a home together wherever they were. From their love grew much more.

CamÕs selflessness and contribution to others was never ending. He will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Cam is survived by his wife, Anita Bradley Pfeiffer; daughters, Tamarah, Taasha, and Michele Pfeiffer; son-in-law, Kip Bobroff; grandson, Chad Pfeiffer; and daughter-in-law, Jana; brothers, Mark, Stephen, Gerardo, Paul, and John; grandson, Reed Bobroff; de facto grandson, Jason; and two grandsons and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Native American Community Academy Foundation ÒIn Memory of Cam PfeifferÓ, 1000 Indian School Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.

Eugene Tso Sr.

GALLUP – Funeral services for Eugene Tso Sr., 70, will be held today, April 13, at 10 a.m. at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Houck community cemetery in Houck, Ariz.

Eugene was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Houck, into the Hon‡gh‡ahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for DibŽlzhini (Black Sheep Clan). His nali is Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People); chei is KiyaaÕaanii (Towering House). He died April 6, 2017, in Houck.

Eugene is survived by his sons, Eugene Tso Jr. of Aberdeen, S.D., and Fred Tso of Querino Canyon, Ariz.; daughter, Anne-Marie Tso of Aberdeen; and sisters, Loretta Emerson of Houck, Grace Nelson of Chichiltah, N.M., Lucy E. Tso of Houck, and Marilyn Clelland of Farmington.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Kimble Tso; and brother, Raymond Tso Sr.

Pallbearers will be Lester Arthur, Carlton Francisco, Roland Francisco, Leonard Tabaha, Fred A. Tso, and Everett Tsosie.

Eugene graduated from Intermountain School in 1966 and graduated from Haskell in Lawrence, Kan. He was a member of the Intercollegiate Rodeo Cowboys Association in bull riding representing Haskell at various college rodeos.

Eugene enjoyed reading, watching various sports, bull riding, playing basketball, and spending time with family and friends.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Vanwinkle Sr.

DEL MUERTO, Ariz. – Funeral services for Dennis Vanwinkle Sr., 58, of Del Muerto, Ariz., will be held Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at the Twin Trails Miracle Church in Del Muerto, with Evangelist Robert Nargo officiating. Burial will follow in Del Muerto.

Dennis was born Nov. 20, 1958, in Ganado, Ariz., into the T‡baah‡ (WaterÕs Edge Clan), born for KinÕnaazt’n’’. He died April 7, 2017, in Spider Rock, Ariz.

Dennis received his GED and was employed as a tour guide. He enjoyed farming, playing his guitar, and loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Bessie Vanwinkle; sons, Dennis Vanwinkle, Dalton Vanwinkle, Delson Vanwinkle, and Dennis Vanwinkle Jr.; daughter, Denise Vanwinkle; mother, Sarah Vanwinkle; brothers, Bobby Vanwinkle and Gary Yazzie; sister, Rena Whitney; and 11 grandchildren.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Danny Vanwinkle Sr.; brothers, Danny Vanwinkle Jr., Peter Vanwinkle, and Norman Vanwinkle; and sisters, Vanney Stayley, Esther Edison, and Ruby Vanwinkle; and two grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dennison Vanwinkle, Dalton Vanwinkle, Delson Vanwinkle, Manuel Tahnazani, Kenrick Etsitty, and Kenneth Etsitty.

A reception will take place at the Twin Trails Miracle Church following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Junior Yazzie

REHOBOTH, N.M. – Funeral services for Junior ÒJ.R.Ó Yazzie, 59, were held April 12 at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, N.M. Interment followed in Rehoboth.

Junior was born March 6, 1958, into the Dzil gha‡ (Jicarilla)/DeeshchiiÕnii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan), born for T—Õaheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan). His nali is TaÕneeszahnii (Tangle); chei is KinyaaÕ‡anii (Towering House). He died April 4, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Junior graduated from Rehoboth High School in 1977. Junior is survived by his mother, Louise Jim Lee; daughter, Amber Upshaw; sisters, Laura Yazzie and Josephine Yazzie; and brothers, Wilhelm H. Jymison and Joseph R. Yazzie.

Junior is preceded in death by his father, Fred K. Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Wilhelm H. Jymison, Patrick Begay, Jasper Davis, Alvin Thompson, Derrick Chavez, and Clifford Johnson.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Virgil Daniel Howard

FORT DEFIANCE – Funeral services for Virgil Daniel Howard, 48, of Navajo, N.M., were held April 7 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Fort Defiance, with Father Gilbert Schneider officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Rabbit Brush, N.M.

Virgil was born Jan. 17, 1969, in Fort Defiance, into the DibŽlzhini (Black Sheep Clan), born for NaaneeshtÕŽzhi T‡chiiÕnii (Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). He died April 3, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Virgil graduated from Navajo Pine High School in 1988. He was employed as a lumber puller with NFPI, maintenance with CDC Townsite Navajo, and solar installation/journeyman transformer repair with NTUA in Fort Defiance.

Virgil enjoyed watching football (Dallas Cowboys), basketball (Boston Celtics), fishing, hunting, grilling, and long drives.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Lisa Howard; daughters, Katlynn Howard and Kayci Howard; mother, Marie Howard; brothers, Everett Howard and Raymond Howard; and sisters, Velvann Howard, Geraldine Howard, and Florina Howard.

Virgil is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Howard.

Pallbearers were Darryl Peterson, Uriah McCabe, Rosie Howard, Everett Howard, Herbert Brown, and Tim Lee.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.