Obituaries for Dec. 15, 2016

Derrick Lyonel Begay

CHINLE — Funeral services for Derrick Lyonel Begay, 38, of Chinle, will be held Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father PJ officiating. Burial will follow at the Chinle community cemetery.

Derrick was born Nov. 24, 1978, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He died Dec. 11, 2016, in Chinle.

Derrick graduated from Chinle High School and attended Arizona State Fire School, University of New Mexico, and Central Arizona College. He worked with the Hopi Tribal Police as a ranger, Navajo Nation EMT, Navajo Nation Fire and Rescue volunteer, and Navajo Nation Gaming Regulatory agent.

Derrick enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching football games, chess, video games, electronic whiz setup, playing baseball, and helping family, friends, and relatives.

Derrick is survived by his son, Joshua Ian Begay; daughter, Natalie Rebecca Begay; parents, Jim K. Begay and Leila L. Brown; brother, Lamont L. Brown; sisters, Leilana Camille Badonie and Melanie Rose Begay; maternal grandparents, Raymond R. Begay and Addie Winney Begay; and paternal grandmother, Bessie K. Begay.

Derrick is preceded in death by his aunt, Lena “Andee” James.

Pallbearers will be Charles Mahkewa, Felix Tso, Ben Lewis Jr., and Avery Guy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lamont Brown, Leonard L. Brown, and Raymond R. Begay.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Frank Hale Jr.

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Frank Hale Jr., 64, of Oak Springs, Arizona, were held Dec. 13 at the Mary, Mother of Mankind Parish Church in St. Michaels, Arizona. Interment followed in St. Michaels.

Frank was born Feb. 12, 1952, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódik’ózhi (Salt Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He died Dec. 8, 2016, in St. Michaels.

Frank is survived by his brothers, Joe Hale of Oak Springs, and James Hale of Albuquerque; and sisters, Ethel Roanhorse of Oak Springs, Mary Ruiz of Oak Springs, Jeanette H. Begay of Gallup, and Aileen Hale-Chee of St. Michaels.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Ann Francisco Yazzie

GALLUP — Funeral services for Sarah Ann Francisco Yazzie, 80, were held Dec. 13 at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup. Interment followed at the Sunset Cemetery in Gallup.

Sarah was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Rock Springs, New Mexico, into the Haltsooi dine’é (Meadow People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She died Dec. 7, 2016, at McKinley Manor in Gallup.

Sarah received her GED and began her first job at Avalon Restaurant. She was also a rancher, homemaker, and weaver. She loved church gospel songs and spending time with relatives and her grandchildren.

Sarah is survived by her husband, John B. Yazzie; son, Daniel Yazzie; daughters, Kathleen Yazzie Etsitty and Iva Lou Yazzie; and sister, Rose Mark.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, James (Cisco) Francisco and Mary J. Francisco; brothers, Joe Francisco, Kenneth Francisco, and Dr. Wilson Francisco; sister, Nellie F. Tso; granddaughter, Sharmoretta Yazzie; and grandson, Nolan Cameron Etsitty.

Pallbearers were Lance Yazzie, Titus Enoah, Michael Yazzie, Cletis Mark, Travis Mark, and Wilbur Watson Jr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Sgt. Guy Todacheeny Jr.

PHOENIX — Funeral services for Sgt. Guy Todacheeny Jr., 70, were held Dec. 9 at The Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens in Phoenix.

Guy was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Fort Defiance, Arizona, to Stella and Guy Todacheeny Sr. He died Nov. 28, 2016, in San Pedro, California.

Guy graduated from Morenci High School in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps that same year, departing for the San Diego Marine Recruit Training Regiment headquarters, a unit of the parent depot command better known as “boot camp,” where he graduated on May 29, 1967, with the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, Platoon 151. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970. He earned the following: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal 1960, Purple Heart, Combat Action ribbons, Good Conduct Medal, and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.

In the early 1980s, Guy worked in the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Lower Greasewood Springs, Arizona, where he started a family.

Guy was a retired Marine, certified welder, an artist who loved to paint and draw, had a passion to travel, a mechanic, and most of all, loved his family unconditionally. He was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country and had many veteran friends. He spent most of his life living in Phoenix.

Guy is survived by his daughter, Renee Lynn (husband Antonio) Soto of Lower Greasewood Springs; granddaughter, Amiaya J. Soto of Lower Greasewood Springs; brother, Fred Morgan of Safford, Arizona; sister, Wanda Ross of Sanders, Arizona; Jim Todacheeny of Las Vegas, Nevada; Diana Todacheeny of Window Rock; Jamas Todacheeny of Tempe, Arizona; Joseph “Jones” Todacheeny of Phoenix; and Charlotte Tsosie of Kayenta, Arizona.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Guy Todacheeny Sr.; son, Brian Patrick Smith; wife, Linda Todacheeny; brother, Raymond “Ray” Morgan; and sister, Raymarie “Titter” Brown.

The Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens was in charge of arrangements.

Marian Billy Toledo

ALBUQUERQUE — Funeral services for Marian Billy Toledo, 88, were held Dec. 14 at Daniel’s Alameda Chapel in Albuquerque, with Orlando Kanawite officiating. Interment followed in Santa Fe.

Marian passed away Dec. 4, 2016, in Torreon, New Mexico. She worked as a waitress in and around Gallup, and enjoyed weaving, gardening, taking care of papa, and maintaining livestock.

Marian is survived by her daughters, Laura Toledo and Zonnia Sanchez; brother, Jimson Tulley; and many countless grandchildren.

Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Navajo Code Talker Preston Toledo; sons, Preston Noel Toledo and Larry Twofeathers; daughter, Della M. Watson; sisters, Mary Toledo, Lillie Kanawite and Verlene Sambero; and parents, Little Billy and Zonnie Mustache.

Marian is also preceded in death by Jimmy Tulley and John Jim Billy.

Pallbearers were Jarvis Kanawite, Gabriel Kanawite Sr., Troy Watson, Farve Toledo, Felipe D. Toledo, and Orlando J. Kanawite Sr.

Honorary pallbearers were Fernando Kanawite and Derek Toledo.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Marie H. Tapaha

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Marie H. Tapaha, 88, of Steamboat, Arizona, were held Dec. 9 at All Saints Catholic Church in Ganado. Interment followed in Steamboat.

Marie was born Feb. 15, 1928, in Steamboat, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She died Dec. 5, 2016, in Mesa, Arizona.

Marie was a homemaker who enjoyed weaving rugs and herding sheep.

Marie is survived by her sons, Frank Tapaha and Jack Tapaha Jr.; daughters, Mary Kaskaske, Ilene Tapaha, Anita Lewis, and Rita Benally; brother, Tom Jim Begay; and 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tapaha Sr.; parents, Bernard H. Begay and Talley H. Begay; sister, Helen H. Begay; and brother, Guy Jim Begay.

Pallbearers were Bryan Bailey, Kenneth Bailey, Rolando Benally, John Kaskaske III, Leroy Byjoe, and Christopher Tapaha.

Honorary pallbearers were Frank Tapaha and Jack Tapaha Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Edwin J. James

WINDOW ROCK — A memorial service for Edwin J. James, 33, of Window Rock, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Window Rock, with Stanley Jim officiating.

Edwin was born June 6, 1983, in Gallup. He passed away Nov. 20, 2016, in Fort Defiance.

Edwin graduated from Window Rock High School and received an associate’s degree in auto mechanics from the University of New Mexico-Gallup. He liked heavy music, his dogs, and was a lifelong fan of the 49ers.

Edwin is survived by his mother, Donna James of Window Rock; father, Wilbert James of Sanders, Arizona; stepbrothers, Rylend James of Phoenix and Tytis James of Tempe, Arizona; sister, Karen L. James of Window Rock; stepsister, Tamika Benally of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and grandparents, Henry and Verna Whipple of Window Rock.

Edwin is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Helen James.

A reception will take place at the Christian Reformed Church following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

