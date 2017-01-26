Obituaries for Jan. 26, 2017

Henry Albert Nelson

HOUCK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Henry Albert Nelson, 80, were held Jan. 11 at the Good News Mission in Houck, Arizona, with Pastor Eugene Chee officiating. Eulogy was given by Henry’s daughters, Rita A. Yazzie and Regina Laurence. Interment followed at the Houck community cemetery.

Henry was born June 8, 1936, in Wide Ruins, into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He died peacefully on Jan. 7, 2017, at the Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup.

Henry retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway with 45 years of service. During his railroad career, he traveled and worked as a laborer, truck driver, and forklift operator across the United States, retiring from BNSFR as a railroad track machine operator.

Henry liked to travel, watch rodeos and professional wrestling, listen to traditional Navajo singing, participate in traditional Navajo events, ride horses, tend to livestock, work outside, advocate for the less fortunate, and was very dedicated in local chapter government.

In his younger years, Henry rode and broke many wild horses. His favorite country singer was the late Hank Williams. In his later years, he was a fierce advocate for the elders in his community and was a member of the Houck Chapter Land Use Planning Committee and an active member of the Wide Ruins School Board.

Henry is loved very much by his wife and children and will be greatly missed by everyone. He will be remembered for being very outspoken, dedicated to his family, and having adoration for all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Henry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Nelson of Burntwater, Arizona; daughters, Marlene (John Jr.) Thompson of Leupp, Arizona; Rita A. Yazzie (Ben Sr.) of Phoenix, and Regina Laurence and family of Burntwater; son, Reginald Hoskie (Sherlyn) of Hunters Point, Arizona; sister, Louise Nelson, brother, Tommy Nelson, and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Henry is preceded in death by his daughter, Priscilla Ann Nelson-Yazzie; son-in-law, Leroy Yazzie; parents, Albert and Gloria Nelson; brothers, Joe Nelson, Amos Nelson, and Ervin Nelson; sisters, Lucille Joe, Lynn Jensen, and Kathleen Morris; nephews, Leslie Joe, Colbert Joe, Michael Joe, and Elvin Nelson; nieces, Delores Nelson and Jerilene Joe; and many other relatives.

Pallbearers were John Thompson Jr., Benjamin Yazzie Jr., Lucas Quinn Yazzie, Reginald Hoskie, Tommy Nelson, and Terry Laurence.

Honorary pallbearers were Benjamin Yazzie Sr., Freddie Footracer, Jack Silversmith, and Paul Yellowhorse.

Henry’s family would like to thank all family, relatives and friends who assisted in monetary donations, time and expressions of sympathy. It is very appreciated.

Cope Mortuary of Gallup was in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Thompson

LEUPP, Ariz. — Funeral services for Jackie Thompson, 87, of Leupp, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Leupp Presbyterian Church with Pastor Calvin Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at the old Leupp cemetery.

Jackie was born May 10, 1929, in Leupp, into the Kinlichii’nii (Red House Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 23, 2017, at his home.

Jackie is survived by his spouse, Carrie Thompson; sons, David Thompson, Fred Thompson, Raymond Thompson, and Jonathan Thompson; daughters, Clara Allen, Marlene Woo, Rachel Williams, and Fannie Patterson; and 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jerald Patterson, Dwight Burbank, Ryan Burbank, Kevin Williams, Brenden Tyler, Arnold Begay, and Kennifer Fuson.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Thompson, Fred Thompson, Raymond Thompson, Jonathan Thompson, Tom Allen, and Wade Williams.

Greer Mortuary of Winslow is in charge of arrangements.

