Obituaries for June 8, 2017

Irving Marcus Billy

TUBA CITY — Irving Marcus Billy, 77, passed away on June 2, 2017, in Tuba City. He was born on Dec. 14, 1939, in Keams Canyon, Arizona, to John and Mary Billy of White Cone, Arizona.

His clans are Kin’yaa’áanii (Towering House People), born for Na’t’oh Dine’e’ Ta’chii’nii (Tobacco People Red Running into the Water People); his paternal clan was To’dich’ii’nii (Bitter Water People) and Tse’n’ji’kini (Cliff Dwellers).

During his youth, he attended school at the Tuba City Boarding School. He also attended Phoenix Indian School and Northern Arizona University.

On June 4, 1960, he married the love of his life, Cecelia Tauchin. His first job was in Bellemont, Arizona. He helped to construct the Glen Canyon Dam by Page. He worked with Arizona Public Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs for many years. He served as the human resources manager at Greyhills Academy High School and served as a Tuba City Boarding School board member.

He was a great rodeo announcer for many years and also a rodeo contestant in the bareback event. He was a member of the Native American Church in which he was a well-known medicine man helping many people.

During 1989-1991, he was called to serve the Diné Nation being sworn in as interim vice president of the Navajo Nation, a role he took seriously and did a great job with.

He is survived by four children: Kerwin Billy, Everett Billy, Deanne Price and Delaine Billy; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ellouise Baloo of Holbrook and Regina Keetso of Tuba City.

He was a great inspiration to all. He loved his family near and far. And he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia Billy; parents, John and Mary Billy; sister, Genevieve Tsosie; and grandchildren Muriel Billy and Kerwin Billy Jr.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 10 a.m. (MDT) at the St. Jude Catholic Church in Tuba City. Funeral arrangements by Valley Ridge Mortuary.

Rex Eugene Mansker

PAGE, Ariz. –Funeral services for Rex Eugene Mansker, 61, of Page, Ariz., were held June 3 in Page. Interment followed at the Page cemetery.

Rex was born Nov. 24, 1955, in Arkansas City, Kan., to Patricia Jean Loyd and Owen Eugene Mansker. He passed away May 28, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz.

Rex’s mother later divorced and married Stan Bebout, who helped raise Rex. He married his love, Deborah Lynn Coomer, on July 26, 1975, in Kayenta, and they were married almost 42 years.

Rex attended UTI and graduated with a degree in automotive studies. He then began his career with Peabody Coal Company at the age of 19 as a laborer where he worked his way up to preparation manager. He later retired after 29 years of service. He was compassionate in the care of people working as an EMT for over 20 years.

Rex’s greatest joy was his family and helping anyone in need. His family loved his humor and quick wit.

Rex was a cowboy who enjoyed the outdoors, sports, rodeo, and country-western dancing. He is remembered and loved by many for his passion and ongoing devotion in coaching the game of baseball. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Rex is survived by his wife, Debbie Mankser; children, Tammie Lynn (Judd) Douglas, Trampus (Bonnie) Mankser, Tanner (Robyn) Mansker, and Cody Sides; brother, Paul (Josephine) Bebout; and 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary of Kanab, Utah.

Della Mae Arnold Kinlicheeny

FORT DEFIANCE –Funeral services for Della Mae Arnold Kinicheeny, 70, of Fort Defiance, will be held Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Defiance, with Father Gilbert Schneider officiating. Burial will follow at a private location.

Della was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She died June 1, 2017, in Fort Defiance.

Della graduated from Window Rock High School and attended Intermountain Indian School, Haskell Junior College, Navajo Community College, and College of Ganado.

Della was employed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She enjoyed rug weaving, sewing, beading, and cooking.

Della is survived by her sons, Wilbert Wauneka Jr., Houston, and Ambrose Kinlicheeny Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Curley and Kathleen Hubbell; aunt, Mable Nakai; and 13 grandchildren.

Della is preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Kinlicheeny Sr.; father, Leo Arnold Sr.; mother, Harriet Natoni Arnold; brothers, Leo Arnold Jr., Sullivan Arnold, Larry Arnold, and Patrick Arnold; and sister, Rosanne Arnold.

Pallbearers will be Lambert Martin, Haymond Martin, Hyram Martin, and Leo Martin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jadon Lee and Jim Bradshaw.

A reception will take place at St. Dominics Hall in Fort Defiance, following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ethelene Frances Leslie

SHOW LOW, Ariz. –Funeral services for Ethelene Frances Leslie, also known as Lene, will be held Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at the White Mountain Chapel (320 N. 9th St) in Show Low, Ariz. Burial will follow at the family plot in Forestdale, Ariz.

Ethelene was born April 22, 1959, to June Leslie and the late Murray Leslie Sr. She passed away June 1, 2017, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Whiteriver, Ariz.

Ethelene is a proud graduate of Chinle High School. She went on to receive her Certificate of Applied Science in administrative information services from Northland Pioneer College in 2006.

A lifelong Denver Broncos fan, Lene also loved softball, country dancing, taking pictures, baking, knitting and being outdoors. She loved country music and was George Strait’s biggest fan. Of all the things she loved, being with her family and friends was what she loved the most. She loved her family very much, especially all her grandchildren.

Ethelene is survived by her mother, June Leslie; sons, Darron (Jamie) Abeita and Daryl (Deanne) Abeita; sister, Delphina Tenorio; brothers, Murray (Desdemona) Leslie Jr., Roger Leslie, and Will Kalwiseoma; and five grandchildren.

Ethelene is preceded in death by her father, Murray Leslie Sr.; brother, Kenneth “Tiger” Leslie; and nephew, Dominic Leslie.

A reception will take place at the LDS Lakeside Stake Center in Lakeside, Ariz.

A memorial fund will be set up in her name through Wells Fargo Bank for donations.

Owens Livingston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Drew O. Sage

THOREAU, N.M. –Funeral services for Drew O. Sage, 34, will be held Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at the Church of God in Thoreau, N.M. Burial will follow at the family cemetery in San Antone Springs.

Drew was born Dec. 25, 1982, in Gallup, into the Ts’ah yisk’idnii (Sage Brush Hill Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). His nali is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge); chei is Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House). He died June 5, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Drew graduated from Crownpoint High School and attended Diné College. He was very athletic and represented the LGBTQ community. He was outspoken and very persistent. He loved being with family, was into fashion, and liked cooking.

Drew is survived by his father, Larry Sage; and sisters, Crystal Sage, Kimberly Smith, Monica Afkinson, Tifhanie Edison, and Ivory Andis.

Drew is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Smith.

Pallbearers will be Donovan Becenti, Alfred Harry, Dante Andis, Jonah Tennison, Rudy Tennison, and Jamacko Tennison.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Danny Jeff Sr.

GALLUP –Funeral services for Danny Jeff Sr., 75, were held June 2 at the Rollie Mortuary Palm Chapel in Gallup. Interment followed at the Rehoboth cemetery in Rehoboth, N.M.

Danny was born Aug. 22, 1941, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tl’ ááshchi’i (Red Bottom People Clan). His nali is Isleta Pueblo; chei is Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water). He died May 30, 2017.

Danny graduated from Chemawa Indian School in Chemawa, Ore., and worked as a heavy equipment operator in the farming industry and as a miner in a uranium mine. He enjoyed carpentry, traveling, watching World Wrestling Entertainment, cooking, and spending time with his family.

Danny is survived by his wife, Mary J. Anderson; sons, Danny Jeff Jr. and Ryan Jeff; daughter, Marianna Fekete; brother, Sam Jeff; and sister, Louise J. Nez.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Young Jeff and Alice Hudson Jeff; sisters, Annie Jeff, Fannie Tom, and Lorraine Mariano; brother, Tyrone Jeff; daughter, Quintina M. Jeff; and two sons.

Pallbearers were Danny Jeff Jr., Ryan Jeff, Samuel Jeff, Orlonzo Tom, Wilsie Mariano, and Jerry Fekete.

