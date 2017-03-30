Obituaries for March 30, 2017

Albert D. Begay

TUBA CITY — Funeral services for Albert D. Begay, 81, were held March 25 at the First Baptist Church in Tuba City. Interment followed at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery of Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Ariz.

Albert was born into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). His nali is half Táchii’nii and half French; chei’s clan is not known. He died March 21, 2017, in Tuba City.

Albert was a rambunctious child. He went to school at Tuba City Boarding School and worked at sheep camps during the summer. He proudly joined the U.S. Navy and served in combat. Upon his return, he worked in California for many years then returned to Tuba City. He was very personable, loved talking to people, and made them laugh.

Albert suffered cardiac issues and his recovery was slow due to other health problems. Sadly, he succumbed to his health issues.

Albert is survived by a large family, 11 siblings, nine children, his wife Elizabeth Begay, and loving extended family.

Albert’s family is thankful to everyone, near and far, who supported them in their time of need. Kinship is their salvation.

Arrangements were under the care of Valley Ridge Mortuary.

Darrell Morris

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for Darrell Morris, 59, were held March 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi. Interment followed at the Lone Pine Cemetery.

Darrell was born Nov. 27, 1957, in Crownpoint, into the Tó’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He died March 19, 2017, in Mexican Springs.

Darrell attended Tohatchi High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Darrell is survived by his mother, Bessie M. Morris; sons, Eric Morris and Joseph Morris; brother, Leonardo Morris; and sisters, Deborah Chavez, Verna Morris, and Delphine Shupla.

Darrell is preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Morris; father, Leo R. Morris; aunts, Betty Nez and Gladys Pinto; and uncles, James Morris, Paul Morris, Freddie Morris, and Reginald Morris.

Pallbearers were Jason Chavez, Duane Morris, Gregory Morris, Michael Morris, Ambrose Tsosie, Billy Long Jr., Alan Ashley, and Alexander Ashley Jr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

