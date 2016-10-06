Obituaries for Oct. 6, 2016

Thomas Albert Begay Jr.

CRYSTAL, N.M. — A memorial service for Thomas Albert Begay Jr., 50, of Crystal, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Crystal, with Raymond Mullahon officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal.

Thomas was born Feb. 18, 1966, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Gallup, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tódik’ózhi (Salt Water Clan).

He died on Sept. 6, 2016, in Osceola, Arkansas.

Thomas grew up in Crystal, attending Navajo Mission Academy in Farmington, graduating in 1984. He was active in basketball, baseball, and football. His favorite sport was football where he played the center position and during his senior year he was selected to play in the New Mexico All-Star game.

After high school, Thomas served in the U.S. Navy and after 20 years, he retired. While in the Navy, he traveled to many ports overseas and was active during Desert Storm.

Thomas enjoyed watching Nascar, listening to music, spending time with friends, cookouts, and fishing. As a way to stay connected to his family and culture in New Mexico, he was a gourd dancer.

While in the Navy and as a civilian, Thomas worked as a master welder for most of his career. In recent years, his employment took him to different states as a contractor for his job.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne Dawn Begay; mother, Betty Lou Begay; sisters, Sandra Dodge, Veronica Begay, Tawny and Tarita Begay; and grandparents, Charlie Begay and Margaret Wingate Begay.

Thomas is preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. Begay Sr.; and brother, Michael Wingate.

A reception will take place at Narbona Pass following services from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jerry D. Begay

CHINLE — Funeral services for Jerry D. Begay, 53, of Chinle, will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chinle, with Mike Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at the Chinle community cemetery.

Jerry was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Ma’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He died Sept. 27, 2016, in Phoenix.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Janine Weber and Jana Begay; brothers Tony Begay, Stanley Begay, Dennis Begay, Nathaniel Begay, and Kee Begay Jr.; sisters Suzie Yazzie, Marlene Tsosie, Alta Zenonian, Charlene Begay, Elvira Martin, and Irma Tsosie; and three grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Kee and Louise Begay; and sisters Julie Irving, Rita Allen, and Sara James.

Pallbearers will be Derrick Allen, Fernando Begay, Kee Begay Jr., Edsel Brown, Dean Hadley, and Jason Weber.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Begay, Nathaniel Begay, Stanley Begay, and Tony Begay.

A reception will take place at the Chinle Catholic Hall following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Wauneka

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Dennis Wauneka, 77, of Blue Canyon, Arizona, were held Oct. 3 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Defiance, with the Rev. Gilbert Schneider officiating. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance Community Cemetery.

Dennis was born June 1, 1939, in Blue Canyon, into the Tódik’ózhi (Salt Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He died Sept. 28, 2016, in Albuquerque.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Calvin Wauneka and Melvin Wauneka; daughters, Carol Wauneka, Debra Wauneka and Sherri Wauneka-Toadlena; and 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Wauneka; parents, Shaylee and Nanabah Wauneka; and grandson, Stenson Manymules.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

