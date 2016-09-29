Obituaries for Sept. 29, 2016

Sally Spencer Jack

RED ROCK, N.M. — Funeral services for Sally Spencer Jack, 90, will be held today, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Red Rock Church of God in Red Rock, N.M. Burial will follow at the family plot in Red Rock.

Sally was born June 15, 1926, in Spencer Valley, N.M., into the Dziltl’ ahnii (Mountain Cove Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She died Sept. 24, 2016, in Red Rock.

Sally was a livestock rancher, sugar cane field worker in Idaho, PEP supervisor in the early ‘80s for Red Rock Chapter, silversmith, and a rug weaver. She loved cooking for her grandchildren, playing bingo, and raising kittens as pets. She was a loving and caring person.

Sally is survived by her sons, Robert Jack, Ray Jack and Moses Jack; and daughters, Rhoda Jack, Lorraine Chee, and Sadie Wilson.

Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Charley Jack; sons Bennett and Clarence Jack; daughter Kelly Jack Smith; and four grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Teddy Jack, Kyle Jack, Patrick Jack, Donald Spencer, Derrick Bowman, and Thomas Wilson.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Darryl Eddie

VANDERWAGEN, N.M. — Funeral services for Stephen Darryl Eddie, 33, were held Sept. 28 at the Pine Tree Mission in Vanderwagen, N.M. Interment followed at the Pine Tree Cemetery in Vanderwagen.

Stephen was born Aug. 8, 1983, in Zuni, N.M., into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tl’ ááshchi’i (Red Bottom People). He died Sept. 21, 2016, in Gallup.

Stephen graduated from Gallup High School and attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix. He was a talented musician, artist, and author. He was a people person who loved his family and cats.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Emma Eddie; paternal grandmother, Helen Nez; and paternal grandfather, Jimmie Eddie Sr.

Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Sgt. Edward S. Eddie; and maternal grandmothers, Zonnie Nez and Ruth Begay.

Pallbearers were Watson Billie, Manny Sloan, Dillon Bowekaty, Bryan Joe, Howard Eddie, and Mark Eddie Sr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Darrell K. James

LOWER GREASEWOOD, Ariz. — Gravesite service for Darrell K. James, 52, of Flagstaff, were held Sept. 26 in Lower Greasewood, Arizona.

Darrell was born Feb. 1, 1964, in Crownpoint, into the Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). He died Sept. 20, 2016, in Flagstaff.

Darrell attended Fort Wingate High School and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and 10-plus years as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, music, traveling, and had a love for the outdoors.

Darrell is survived by his mother, Nancy Etsitty; stepfather, Ray Etsitty; brothers, Lorenzo James, Keith James Jr., Terry James, Gary and Garylle James, Larson James, Adrian Etsitty, Perry Etsitty, and Melvin James; and sisters, Noreen James-Nelson, Janelle Etsitty and Myrna Williams.

Darrell is preceded in death by his wife, Tamara James; father, Keith James Sr.; and brother, Douglas James.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Victoria Rena Blackhorse

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Funeral services for Victoria Rena Blackhorse, 56, of Tsaile, Arizona, were held Sept. 23 at the Saint Isabel Mission Church in Lukachukai, with Sister Theresa officiating. Interment followed at the Lukachukai community cemetery.

Victoria was born Jan. 19, 1960, in Tsaile, into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó’áhani (Near the Water Clan). She died Sept. 18, 2016, in Flagstaff.

Victoria had a 12th grade education and was a homemaker.

Victoria is survived by her sons, Hubert Taylor, Myron Blackhorse, Timothy Blackhorse Jr., and Darren Blackhorse; brothers, Ambrose Luckton, Floyd Luckton, and Murray G. Luckton Sr.; sisters, Susan Yazzie, Florence Luckton, and Sylvana Luckton; and 10 grandchildren.

Victoria is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Blackhorse Sr.; sons Duane Luckton and Aaron C. Blackhorse; sister Sueanne Begay; and nephew Kendrick Luckton.

Pallbearers were Hubert Taylor, Floyd Luckton, Ambrose Luckton, Murray G. Luckton Sr., Derek Blackhorse, and Lester Frank.

Honorary pallbearers were Myron Blackhorse, Timothy Blackhorse Jr., and Darren Blackhorse.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Helena C. Towne

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Helena C. Towne, 68, of Kinlichee, Ariz., were held Sept. 26 at the Ganado Baptist Church in Ganado, Ariz., with Pastor Mark Haynes officiating. Interment followed in Kinlichee.

Helena was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Ganado, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She died Sept. 19, 2016, in Fort Defiance.

Helena graduated from Ganado High School in 1966 and graduated from Draughon’s Business College in 1968. She worked for Chinle Unified School District as special education department secretary for over 20 years. She loved to read her bible, attend church, sew, and being outdoors tending to her garden.

Helena is survived by her husband, Anthony Towne; sons Joseph Alan Towne, and Brian Anthony Towne; daughters Toni Lyn Towne and Janeen Towne; sisters Bettie J. Tilden, Alvera J. Wilson, and Catherine James; and one grandchild.

Helena is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jane Curley; brothers Marvin Tilden, and Wilfred Tilden; and sisters Dorothy Yazzie, and Florence James.

Pallbearers were Abram Wilson, Chikei Tohani Nizhoni, Jim Stevens, Joseph Moyosviyi, David Kirk, and Walter Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers were Anthony Towne, Joseph Towne, Brian Towne, and Mykel Towne.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Calvin Tso Sr.

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Funeral services for Calvin Tso Sr., 80, of Lukachukai, Arizona, will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at the Amazing Grace Church in Lukachukai, with Davidson Davis officiating. Burial will follow at the Lukachukai community cemetery.

Calvin was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Shiprock, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan). He died Sept. 25, 2016, in Fort Defiance.

Calvin worked and retired from NFPI.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Ruth Tso; sons Wilbert Tso, Calvin Tso Jr., Alvin Tso, Wilfred Tso, Calvert Tso, and Fernando Tso; daughters Wil Belingachee, Wilma Becenti, Velma Tso, Valmeline Tso, Delmaline Muskett, and Calvinlena Tso; brothers Daniel Roy and Harrison Roy; and 39 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lucy Ray; William Tso, Frances Harvey, Roselyn Roy, Patterson Roy, and Lester Roy.

Pallbearers will be Alvin Tso, Wilfred Tso, Calvert Tso, Fernando Tso, Christopher Tso, and Troy Tso.

Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Roy and Harrison Roy.

A reception will take place at Lukachukai Chapter House following services.

Tse Bonito Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

