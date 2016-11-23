Obituary for Nov. 23, 2016

Ernest Smith Jr.

GREASEWOOD SPRINGS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Ernest Smith Jr., 40, of Greasewood Springs, were held Nov. 18 at the LDS Church in Greasewood Springs. Interment followed in Greasewood Springs.

Ernest was born June 21, 1976, in Winslow, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii (The Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). He died Nov. 11, 2016, in Greasewood Springs.

Ernest attended Greasewood Boarding School, Holbrook High School, and graduated from Alchesay High School. He worked as a welder and carpenter. He enjoyed doing ranch work, helping his family and friends, and building homes and roping arenas.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Alta Smith Peshtony; sons, Jermaine Peshtony, Chad Smith, and Justin Smith; daughter, Ashanti Smith; brother, Darryl Smith; sisters, Ernestine Smith and Marjorie Chatlin; and two grandchildren.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Smith Sr. and Margaret Smith; and grandparents, Mary Curtis, George Curtis, and Katherine Smith.

Pallbearers were Darryl Smith, Jermaine Peshtony, Alex Harrison, Jerry Curtis, Ethan Begay, and Leroy Curtis Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Larry Etsitty Sr., Larry Tolino, Pete Curtis Jr., Chad Smith, Justin Smith, and Julian Todicheene.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.