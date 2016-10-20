20-minute speech draws 3 hours of questions by Arlyssa Becenti October 20, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Council made certain to question Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez thoroughly after they gave their State of the Navajo Nation Address during the first day of Navajo Nation Council Fall Session.

After Begaye’s and Nez’s 20-minute address (the amount of time afforded to them) they took almost three hours to respond to lawmakers’ questions ranging from the Utah Water Settlement to exactly where Begaye signed the budget along with its now infamous 17 line-item vetoes.

“President, where did you rubber-stamp — not sign — the budget for 2016?” asked Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie (Churchrock/Iyanbito/Mariano Lake/Pinedale/Smith Lake/Thoreau), making a point that the budget did not bear Begaye’s actual signature. “You said there wouldn’t be any layoffs but innocent families, even the LDAs (legislative district assistants) were shocked to see what has happened.”

The 24 LDAs were laid off after Begaye vetoed supplemental funding for their salaries.

The question of his whereabouts when he signed the budget has been a topical issue since last month. Many council members say he was off the Navajo Nation, which would be illegal, and the president claims he was on the Navajo Nation. Begaye was adamant when he answered, yet again, that he was in fact on the Navajo Nation.

“All the legislation I sign on the Nation … I’ll find a chapter house and sign them, just so I can say I signed within the four sacred mountains,” replied Begaye. He did not respond to the layoff comment.

Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown (Chilchinbeto/Dennehotso/Kayenta) expressed disappointment with the line-item veto of extra funding for the Navajo Area Agency on Aging. This started a conversation on Navajo Nation Controller Jim Parris’ bonuses, salary, and whether he deserved it since he only works three days a week. It was stated that the money paid to Parris could go to staff at NAAA whose hours had been reduced.

The council had amended the requirements for a controller to be CPA (certified public accountant) certified. Begaye said the individuals that he had tried to recruit for the job were asking more than the nation was offering.

