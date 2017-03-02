Arizona state finals

Pirates, Cardinals, Trojans, come out on top

WINDOW ROCK

For the first time in recent memory there was a hefty mix of teams from the north in contention for the gold ball at this year’s Arizona boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournament.

There were 13 teams that made the Final Four round with six advancing into the championship game, making this year’s event a memorable one. Two of those teams were crowned champions.

And no team was more dominant than the Valley Sanders girls’ basketball team. The Lady Pirates, in fact, never shared the glory as they won every game in the Class 2A bracket by a large margin, including a 70-39 win over Gilbert Leading Edge Academy in the title game.

In 1A, No. 5 seed St. Michael girls added to their trophy case by winning their sixth state title with the last one won in 2004.

The Lady Cardinals put together two outstanding quarters in the first half and led 30-13 at the half against conference rival Rock Point. In the second half, St. Michael held the Lady Cougars at bay en route to a 57-35 win.

Three other area teams made the finals with the Page girls, Alchesay boys and Winslow boys finishing as reserve champions.

In the 3A girls’ title game, Page came up short to top seed Chandler Valley Christian by 41-40 when Lady Trojan guard Anna Gorman hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.

In the 2A boys’ championship game, Gilbert Christian defeated No. 2 seed Alchesay, 66-51.

In 3A, the Winslow Bulldogs were outlasted in the title game with Fountain Hills scoring a 55-48 win.

