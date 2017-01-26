Defense is key to Chinle’s victory over Ganado by Oree Foster January 26, 2017

CHINLE

Veteran Chinle Wildcats head coach Raul Mendoza preaches defense.

“We work on our defense all the time,” he said. “Defense wins ball games. Tonight, playing strong defense was the key to our win. In the fourth quarter I had three different players guarding Ganado’s Jamaal Coleman. Our three players did a great job defending him.”

The game went down to the final seconds before Chinle pulled off a stunning 43-42 victory over previously No. 1 ranked Ganado before a large crowd at the Wildcat Den in Chinle on Tuesday night.

Ganado head coach Bob Wolk was disappointed in his team’s performance.

“The kids didn’t play as a team,” Wolk said. “There were five individuals on the floor playing their own game. We blew a 12-point lead in the third quarter. The kids started playing individual basketball. Chinle coach (Raul) Mendoza is a great coach. He saw what was happening on the floor and he took advantage. Chinle staged a comeback and eventually won the game.”

Ganado, 23-2 overall and 8-1 in region competition, host the Tuba City Warriors today at the Warrior Pavilion for a Class 3A North Region contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Hornets complete their regular season on Tuesday on the road, facing the Hopi Bruins in a Freedom game.

Chinle improved to 13-9 overall and 4-3 in region competition. Chinle has four games remaining in their regular season. The Wildcats travel to Kayenta to take on the Monument Valley Mustangs on Friday. Chinle continues on the road, facing the Holbrook Roadrunners on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Chinle hosts the Page Sand Devils on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats entertain the Window Rock Scouts on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for their final regular season game at 7:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to win our final four remaining games,” Mendoza said. “We want to have a good seed in the regional tournament. We’ll take one game at a time. We’re focusing on Monument Valley. They will be tough on their home floor.”

When the third quarter expired, Ganado held a 12-point advantage, 38-26.

Chinle’s Nachea Nez canned a basket to open the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 10 points, 38-28. Ganado’s Justin Curley answered with two free throws, lifting Ganado to a 40-28 lead.

