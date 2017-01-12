Ganado chalks up a pair of key region victories by Oree Foster January 12, 2017

BURNSIDE JUNCTION, Ariz.

The Ganado Lady Hornets chalked up a pair of Arizona Class 3A North Region contests, knocking off the Window Rock Lady Scouts and Tuba City Lady Warriors.

Ganado girls’ head coach Mike Bitsuie said the Lady Hornets battled hard to win the game against Window Rock.

“The girls competed and it was an all-out effort by everyone,” Bitsuie said. “It’s a huge win, especially against a quality team like Window Rock. We had a slow start. The momentum built from the second quarter. We would pull away and Window Rock would come back. I’m just happy we came away with a win.”

As the paper went to press, the Chinle girls defeated Ganado by a 61-60 count. Ganado travels to Kayenta this Friday to face the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs in an important Class 3A North Region contest. Ganado is 17-4 overall.

Ganado and Window Rock had a slow start in the first quarter. Window Rock held a 4-2 lead, before Lady Hornets’ Camille Uentillie scored five of the team’s eight points for a 8-4 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, Ganado took a 16-8 lead when Mariah Cook knocked down a three-pointer.

Window Rock stormed back to cut Ganado’s lead to 16-14, when Haley Talkalai added a basket and a pair of free throws.

