Farmington breezes through Wingate Holiday Classic

FORT WINGATE, N.M.

For the third consecutive night, the Farmington Scorpions were on point.

The Class 5A Scorpions made easy work of their tournament host in the finals of the Wingate Holiday Classic.

Farmington scored the first nine points and never looked back in their 71-36 victory over Wingate.

“We really played great basketball in that first quarter,” Farmington coach Paul Corley said. “That was definitely our best quarter of the year. We got 27 points, and it was our press and it really put them on their heels.”

As a defensive-minded team, the fifth-year Farmington coach said his kids worked really hard at perfecting their schemes and as a consequence, they understand that “great defense translates into easy points.”

That is what happened on Saturday as tournament MVP Nick Granger scored eight points and teammate Sol Rascon added seven in the opening period with Farmington building a 27-10 cushion.

“Lately, this year, we have been coming out flat so coach stressed that we need to come out with intensity at the start of the game,” Granger said.

Farmington guard Kody Becenti chimed in and said they take pride in their defense and for them it starts at practice.

“Sometimes you are not going to have great offensive nights so we have to rely on our defense to get you through games and pull out the win,” said Becenti, who was also named to the all-tournament team.

Afterward Wingate coach Al Martinez was quick to give credit to the Scorpions.

“It’s easy to look at them and come up with ways to beat them, but when you actually play them, obviously the matchup problems are there,” he said.

“It’s not only us, and you know, they are a quality 5A team. When we’re not making shots, it really starts to build up and the guys start to feel that pressure.”

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.