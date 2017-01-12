St. Michael boys split 1A North games by Oree Foster January 12, 2017

FORT DEFIANCE

After being idle for two weeks, the St. Michael Cardinals returned to the basketball floor, losing to Red Mesa, 72-37, and posting a 56-47 win over the Rock Point Cougars.

“We came out flat against Red Mesa,” said St. Michael boys’ head coach Dwayne Anderson. “Red Mesa just took it to us. They took advantage of all of our turnovers and missed opportunities on offense. I’m not sure if it was the long two-week break we had. We just did not show up to play.”

Tyree Dalgai and Malik Scott both tallied 13 points apiece and Gerald Ben Jr. netted five points for St. Michael.

Anderson said against Rock Point, the Cardinals got back to play defense and communicating with each other on offense.

Dalgai poured in 25 points to lead St. Michael. Ben canned 11 points and Scott added nine points for St. Michael.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.