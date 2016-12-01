Cross-Country runners dominate Navajo Times All-Star list
WINDOW ROCK
With a plethora of state champions, the 2016 Navajo Times Fall Sports All-Star named eight harriers as the Times’ Runners of the Year award.
In addition to those runners, the Times also had 20 other recipients who earned our Player of the Year and Coach of the Year for football, volleyball, and soccer.
The Times also compiled a list of all-stars for the 2016 season. On Monday, Dec. 5 we will honor the following athletes in an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. The doors will open at 9 a.m.
All listed athletes are encouraged to bring their uniform tops for a photo session, which will promptly start at 10 a.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Photos and an article will be published in the Dec. 8 edition of the Times.
There were six individuals that won their respective state meets including five in boys’ cross-country.
Albuquerque Academy senior Jordan Lesansee claimed this year’s New Mexico 5A crown in 15, minutes 29.15 seconds.
In the 4A race, Santa Fe Indian School’s Michael Tenorio crossed the finish line in first place with a winning time of 16:25.60 while Alamo Navajo senior captured the 1A-2A crown with a time of 17:27.35.
In Arizona, Santiago Hardy of Chinle crossed the finish line first to win the Division III individual crown in a time of 15:27, winning back-to-back titles.
In the Division IV race, Piñon’s Wesley Cook outlasted two of his teammates to take this year’s crown in 16:16.
The Hopi Bruins placed three runners in the top 10 on their way to their 27th straight state championship under head coach Rick Baker.
Baker was named coach of the year and he shares that honor with Page’s MacArthur Lane, Navajo Prep’s Stephanie Zahne and Kirtland Central’s Lenny Esson.
All Stars
Jordan Lesansee, Albuquerque Academy
Raul Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo
Tyree Montee, Alamo Navajo
Chad Amos, Alchesay
Andrew Day, Aztec
Matthew Smith, Aztec
Santiago Hardy, Chinle
Josiah Tsosie, Chinle
Isaiah Hunyumptewa, Chinle
Nicholas Ryan, Chinle
Anfernee Callado, Dulce
Steven Nez, Gallup
Brandon James, Gallup
Jalen Chee, Ganado
Sheldon Curley, Ganado
Anthony Lemus, Ganado
Tanin McDermott, Farmington
Andre Dennis, Hopi
Jihad Nodman, Hopi
Andre Lucus, Hopi
Justin Madalena, Jemez Valley
Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central
Koby Blackwater, Kirtland Central
Jacob Hawkins, Kirtland Central
Osean Nez, Kirtland Central
Deion Lukee, Laguna-Acoma
Kenzie Alonzo, Laguna-Acoma
Colton Salvador, Laguna-Acoma
Melvyn Etcitty, Many Farms
Jarren Teller, Many Farms
Nicholas Jameson, Miyamura
Mourtice Clitso, Monument Valley
Brandon Wilson, Monument Valley, Utah
Michael Marshall, Navajo Pine
Galvin Curley, Navajo Pine
Dominique Clichee, Navajo Pine
Mathias Quintana, Navajo Prep
Tyrease James, Navajo Prep
Cameron Becenti, Navajo Prep
Tyrese Begay, Navajo Prep
Reshawn Charley, Newcomb
Dorian Daw, Page
Morgan Fowler, Page
Bowen Martin, Page
Jevon Yazzie, Page
Wesley Cook, Pinon
Tyrin Begay, Pinon
Adriano Joe, Pinon
Alex Yellowhair, Red Mesa
Keithfer Jim, Red Mesa
James Byker, Rehoboth
Michael Tenorio, SFIS
Aaron Gould, Shiprock
Justin Yazzie, Shiprock
Secody Charley, Shiprock NW
Dallen Plummer, Thoreau
Titus Norton, Tohatchi
Tyrell Johnson, Tsé Yi Gai
Vaughn Jackson, Tuba City
Byron Tsinnie, Tuba City
Justin James, Valley
Treg Kee, Wingate
Landon Hendricks, Winslow
David Charlie, Zuni
Deshawn Goodwin, Zuni
Ryan Bowetaky, Zuni
Jarek Chimoni-Zunie, Zuni
After losing the New Mexico Class 3A girls’ state crown at the finish line last year, Laguna-Acoma sophomore Terri Dailey redeemed herself by winning this year’s title in impressive fashion.
Daily was clocked in at 20:11.90 and won the race by over 13 seconds.
The Laguna-Acoma sophomore shared this award with Rio Rancho’s Alliana Atencio and Window Rock’s Chamique DuBoise.
Chris Carroll was named Coach of the Year with the Lady T-Birds capturing their 10th state title, the first one since 2009.
All Stars
Kennette Eriacho, Alamo Navajo
Namoi Teasyatwho, Aztec
Quannah Ryan, Chinle
Angel Curly, Flagstaff
Jessica Ramirez, Gallup
Bailey Tom, Gallup
Jayla McIntosh, Ganado
Esther Beck, Ganado
Janaya McIntosh, Ganado
Danah Smith, Greyhills
Jessica Todacheenie, Holbrook
Dakota Dick, Holbrook
Jaeda Honani, Hopi
Kaleen Joseph, Hopi
Chynitta Yazzie, Kirtland Central
Michaela Hawkins, Kirtland Central
LaKyla Yazzie, Kirtland Central
Terri Dailey, Laguna-Acoma
Deja Kie-Lorenzo, Laguna-Acoma
Roslyn Coriz, Laguna-Acoma
Liyah Begay, Many Farms
Swiftbird Yellowhair, Many Farms
Ashley Thomas, Miyamura
Kaleia Vicenti, Miyamura
Crystal Oliver, Monument Valley
Kalika Bryant, Navajo Pine
Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine
Shannus Becenti, Navajo Prep
Aleisha Wheeler, Navajo Pep
Destiny Platero, Navajo Prep
Ryeshiandall Jim, Newcomb
Corminda Henry, Newcomb
Mariah Yazzie, Page
Sofia Bryan, Page
Kloe Littleman, Page
Irie Jake, Pine Hill
Paris Chee, Piedra Vista
Kiana Chavez, Ramah
Maddie Gabaldon, Ramah
Melanie Bitsilly, Rehoboth
Allian Atencio, Rio Rancho
Iris Emery, SFIS
Khadija Lapahie, Shiprock
T’Yana Harry, Shiprock
Destiny Rockwell, Shiprock
Alyssa Lee, Shiprock NW
Ali Upshaw, St. Michael
Tiffany Morgan, Thoreau
Raelene Charley, Thoreau
Kiarra Bahe, Tohatchi
Wiona Long, Tohatchi
Audrey Harrison, To’Hajiilee
Janiece Commanche, Tsé Yi Gai
Ranetta Jackson, Tuba City
Larissa Yazzie, Tuba City
Nizhoni James, Valley
Kianna Willie, Whitehorse
Jaynee Chee, Whitehorse
Chamique DuBoise, Window Rock
Taylor Murphy, Window Rock
Annoesika Laughlin, Window Rock
Latisha Lopez, Wingate
Chantel Yazzie, Wingate
Jami Brady, Winslow
Chelsea Hughte, Zuni
Shante Natewa, Zuni
Sheylese Tsabetsaye, Zuni
Tessa Killsontop, Zuni
The recipients for this year’s Player of the Year in volleyball led their respective teams in the state playoffs.
Tuba City’s Sophia Honahni led the state with 1,019 digs and was named the 3A North Player of the Year. In addition, she led the conference with 48 aces for the season, helping her team to a second round appearance at the 3A state tournament.
Santa Rosa senior Sharmaine Benally played a pivotal role in leading her team to a Final Four appearance in the Class 3A bracket.
According to head coach Breezy Gutierrez, Benally was the team’s go-to utility player.
“She’s not very loud, but she does all kinds of things that are a motivator to the other girls,” Gutierrez said.
Andrea Ashkie of St. Michael and Anna Strauss of Aztec were named our Coach of the Year.
All Stars
Tierra Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Kalgentina Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo
Tiexiera Clitso, Alchesay
Whitney Walker, Alchesay
Karly Phillips, Aztec
Vanessa Chavez, Aztec
Mattie Waresback, Bloomfield
Elena Florez, Bloomfield
Montoya Brady, Chinle
Elysa Harwood, Chinle
Kiana Vigil, Crownpoint
Daliah Begay, Crownpoint
Robyn Tisi, Crownpoint
Makaela Largo, Dulce
Bergen Campbell, Farmington
Jadyn Curry, Farmington
Nizhoni Thomas, Flagstaff
Peanut Dryden, Gallup
Mariah Cook, Ganado
Michelene Coleman, Ganado
JaeLynn Curley, Ganado
Jazmaine Youvella-Platt, Ganado
Mykayla Zahne, Greyhills
Adriana Monroe, Holbrook
Sydney Plumb, Holbrook
Jasmine Shania John, Kirtland Central
Talia Ockerman, Kirtland Central
Stephanie Teller, Many Farms
Hannah Poorman, Monument Valley
Cree John, Monument Valley
LaKeshia Begay, Monument Valley
Ki-Anna McCabe, Monument Valley
Monty Larvingo, Navajo Prep
Diamond Jones, Navajo Prep
Martinique Larvingo, Navajo Prep
Michelle Barber, Newcomb
Kaitlyn Begay, Page
Bebe Jaquez, Piedra Vista
Bekah Eaves, Piedra Vista
Elli Wright, Piedra Vista
Shonell Ben, Pinon
Magdalena McLaughlin, Pinon
Ramah Jordan, Ramah
Kourtney Lewis, Ramah
Talise Haskan, Red Mesa
Sidni Brown, Rehoboth
Mya Begay, Rehoboth
Roan Tsosie, Rock Point
Ranisha Begay, Rock Point
Tonabah Nez, Rough Rock
Tanisha Begay, Shiprock
Kylia McKinley, Shiprock
Delila Nakaidinae, St. Michael
Paige Laughin, St. Michael
Sierra Bedonie, St. Michael
Jalynn Smith, St. Michael
Carlene Benally, Shonto Prep
Marquita Robles, Thoreau
Erica Nelson, To’Hajiilee
Danielle Jake, To’Hajiilee
Cheyenne Begay, Tohatchi
Jayda Chee, Tuba City
Kourtney Posey, Tuba City
Autumn Byjoe, Tuba City
Sophia Honahni, Tuba City
Shevelle Six, Valley
D’Ovionn Wagner, Window Rock
Brittney Shirley, Window Rock
Paige Pinto, Wingate
In football, the Monument Valley Mustangs finished the regular season undefeated with back-to-back 10 win seasons.
With that, MV guru Bryan Begay was named Coach of the Year and he shared that honor with Shiprock coach Eric Stovall, who guided the Chieftains to 7-4 record and a district championship.
The Chieftains hosted a home playoff game against Silver in the Class 4A playoffs.
Both teams had two players named to our Player of the Year award. MV senior Cauy Nelson was selected as our Offensive Player of the Year while Shiprock Chance Harvey was the Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition to those players, Farmington’s Kody Becenti, Red Mesa’s Sherwin Benally and Winslow’s Ahli Foster were named Player of the Year with Becenti and Benally on offense and Foster on defense.
All Stars
Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay
Lloyd Cheney, Alchesay
Mike Dunlap, Alchesay
TJ Henry, Alchesay
Ronald Walker, Alchesay
AJ Velasquez, Alchesay
Justin Black, Aztec
Ty Guy, Chinle
Jeffrey Yazzie, Chinle
Isiah Towne, Chinle
Joshua Bahe, Chinle
Eric Tsosie, Chinle
Julian Manuelito, Crownpoint
Durrell Etsitty, Crownpointß
Isaiah Pool, Crownpoint
Isaac Pool, Crownpoint
Kaleo Kenneth, Crownpoint
Dallason Davis, Crownpoint
Jerrickson Largo, Crownpoint
George Steigleman, Farmington
Kody Becenti, Farmington
Samuel Lewis, Farmington
Sol Rascon, Farmington
Tracey Wheeler, Ganado
Tim Benally, Ganado
Justin Curley, Ganado
Richey Owens, Ganado
Adriano Yazzie, Ganado
Filbert Nez, Ganado
Zakhari Waits, Holbrook
Cade Maestas, Holbrook
Zarek Joe, Laguna-Acoma
Trenton Garcia, Laguna-Acoma
Lawrence Chino, Laguna-Acoma
Matt Chavez, Miyamura
Lionel Nez, Many Farms
Cauy Bia, Many Farms
Alonzo Bia, Many Farms
Cauy Nelson, Monument Valley
Mark Chapman, Monument Valley
Royce Charley, Monument Valley
Isaiah Johnson, Monument Valley
Gabriel James, Monument Valley
Jalen Johnson, Monument Valley
Michalos Hurley, Monument Valley
Keola Yazzie, Monument Valley
Brayden John, Monument Valley
Treavore Russell, Monument Valley
Dylan Etsitty, Monument Valley
Kelsey Yazzie, Monument Valley
Billy Mitchell III, Monument Valley
Ricardo Laughing, Navajo Pine
Christopher Makes Coldweather, Navajo Pine
Dimpsey Lincoln, Navajo Pine
Elgin Watchman, Newcomb
Deondre Begay, Newcomb
Deontay Begay, Newcomb
Anthony Pioche-Lee, Navajo Prep
Dylan Begay, Navajo Prep
Kemahya Curley, Navajo Prep
Kele Meredith, Page
Dakota Richardson, Page
Keinan Davis, Page
Rayshion Nez, Page
Cheyenne Richardson, Page
Peter Cordell, Page
Sherwin Benally, Red Mesa
Cauy King, Red Mesa
Austin George, Red Mesa
Wyatt King, Red Mesa
Micah Ellison, Red Mesa
Kai Lameman, Red Mesa
Breighden Begay, Rock Point
Cole Descheny, Rock Point
Vernon Slick, Rock Point
Owen Descheney, Rock Point
Gabriel Loera, Thoreau
Tyrell Red House, Thoreau
Belson Spencer, Thoreau
Gene Hosteen, Thoreau
Brandon Lucero, Tohatchi
Steve Lara, Shiprock
Adrian Gibson, Shiprock
Chance Harvey, Shiprock
Darren Harrison, Shiprock
Darnell Whitehorse, Shiprock
Adrian Gibson, Shiprock
Anthony Wirtz, Tuba City
Marquez Barlow, Tuba City
Koby Johnson, Tuba City
Tyrek Eltsosie, Tuba City
Carnelius Nez, Window Rock
Shamon Salaway, Window Rock
Brandon Badonie, Wingate
Marcel Wilson, Wingate
Zachary Elliot, Wingate
Ricardo Villanueva, Winslow
Mikel Bonner, Winslow
Kevin Brown, Winslow
Ahli Foster, Winslow
Zach Hartnett, Winslow
In soccer, Sierra Tahy of Rehoboth and Yosmar Ruiz of Farmington were both named Player of the Year, for girls’ and boys’ soccer respectively.
Ruiz led the state in scoring and assist in Class 5A with 32 goals and 23 assists. Tahy finished the year with eight goals as a striker. In addition, she had 43 steals on defense.
The Coach of the Year went to Navajo Prep’s Stacey Irwin and KC’s Noel Comacho.
All Stars
Girls
Stacy Sutherlin, Aztec
Grace Olson, Aztec
Autumn Pertersen, Aztec
Teagan Mosley, Bloomfield
Vanessa Harris, Bloomfield
Bryanna Parrish, Bloomfield
Chyna Walters, Farmington
Teya Holloman, Farmington
Aubriana Lopez, Farmington
Mikayla Aragon, Farmington
Arin Coleman, Farmington
Haley Bia, Gallup
Nikki Begay, Kirtland Central
Hayden Aldredge, Kirtland Central
Laura Murphy, Miyamura
Toni Garcia, Miyamura
Jordan Hanley, Rehoboth
Shandiin Tahy, Rehoboth
Skylar Blackbull, Rehoboth
Fallon Blackbull, Rehoboth
Karralee Morgan, Rehoboth
Bethany Silva, Rehoboth
Audrey Shorty, Rehoboth
Julietta Sweeney, Rehoboth
Sierra Tahy, Rehoboth
Shanna Tahy, Rehoboth
Naakii Brown, Navajo Prep
Kelly Charley, Navajo Prep
Taryn Yazzie, Navajo Prep
Janelle Buffalo, Navajo Prep
Cydnie Stock, Piedra Vista
Makeyan Kalmbach, Piedra Vista
LisaMarie Jones, Piedra Vista
Reagan Cordell, Piedra Vista
Hannah Sayyeau, Piedra Vista
Boys
Riley Barber, Aztec
Ruben Teasyatwho, Aztec
Sam Parks, Aztec
James Schryver, Farmington
Luke Stoltzfus, Farmington
Carlos Medina, Farmington
Hugo Gutierrez, Farmington
Ned Merrion, Farmington
Yosmar Ruiz, Farmington
Justin Martinez, Gallup
Marco Camacho, Kirtland Central
Zachary Burrell, Kirtland Central
Alfonso Murillo, Miyamura
Jacob Mortensen, Miyamura
John Barriga, Rehoboth
Tyler Arviso, Rehoboth
Austin Wilson, Rehoboth
Sam Faz, Rehoboth
Allen West, Rehoboth
Tyree Dalgia, St. Michael
Malik Scott, St. Michael
Richard Cross, Piedra Vista
Angel Flores, Piedra Vista
Max Eisenfeld, Piedra Vista
