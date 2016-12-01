Cross-Country runners dominate Navajo Times All-Star list

WINDOW ROCK

With a plethora of state champions, the 2016 Navajo Times Fall Sports All-Star named eight harriers as the Times’ Runners of the Year award.

In addition to those runners, the Times also had 20 other recipients who earned our Player of the Year and Coach of the Year for football, volleyball, and soccer.

The Times also compiled a list of all-stars for the 2016 season. On Monday, Dec. 5 we will honor the following athletes in an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. The doors will open at 9 a.m.

All listed athletes are encouraged to bring their uniform tops for a photo session, which will promptly start at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Photos and an article will be published in the Dec. 8 edition of the Times.

Information 928-871-1130.

Boys' Cross-Country

Girls’ Cross-Country

Volleyball

Football

Soccer There were six individuals that won their respective state meets including five in boys’ cross-country. Albuquerque Academy senior Jordan Lesansee claimed this year’s New Mexico 5A crown in 15, minutes 29.15 seconds. In the 4A race, Santa Fe Indian School’s Michael Tenorio crossed the finish line in first place with a winning time of 16:25.60 while Alamo Navajo senior captured the 1A-2A crown with a time of 17:27.35. In Arizona, Santiago Hardy of Chinle crossed the finish line first to win the Division III individual crown in a time of 15:27, winning back-to-back titles. In the Division IV race, Piñon’s Wesley Cook outlasted two of his teammates to take this year’s crown in 16:16. The Hopi Bruins placed three runners in the top 10 on their way to their 27th straight state championship under head coach Rick Baker. Baker was named coach of the year and he shares that honor with Page’s MacArthur Lane, Navajo Prep’s Stephanie Zahne and Kirtland Central’s Lenny Esson. All Stars Jordan Lesansee, Albuquerque Academy

Raul Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo

Tyree Montee, Alamo Navajo

Chad Amos, Alchesay

Andrew Day, Aztec

Matthew Smith, Aztec

Santiago Hardy, Chinle

Josiah Tsosie, Chinle

Isaiah Hunyumptewa, Chinle

Nicholas Ryan, Chinle

Anfernee Callado, Dulce

Steven Nez, Gallup

Brandon James, Gallup

Jalen Chee, Ganado

Sheldon Curley, Ganado

Anthony Lemus, Ganado

Tanin McDermott, Farmington

Andre Dennis, Hopi

Jihad Nodman, Hopi

Andre Lucus, Hopi

Justin Madalena, Jemez Valley

Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central

Koby Blackwater, Kirtland Central

Jacob Hawkins, Kirtland Central

Osean Nez, Kirtland Central

Deion Lukee, Laguna-Acoma

Kenzie Alonzo, Laguna-Acoma

Colton Salvador, Laguna-Acoma

Melvyn Etcitty, Many Farms

Jarren Teller, Many Farms

Nicholas Jameson, Miyamura

Mourtice Clitso, Monument Valley

Brandon Wilson, Monument Valley, Utah

Michael Marshall, Navajo Pine

Galvin Curley, Navajo Pine

Dominique Clichee, Navajo Pine

Mathias Quintana, Navajo Prep

Tyrease James, Navajo Prep

Cameron Becenti, Navajo Prep

Tyrese Begay, Navajo Prep

Reshawn Charley, Newcomb

Dorian Daw, Page

Morgan Fowler, Page

Bowen Martin, Page

Jevon Yazzie, Page

Wesley Cook, Pinon

Tyrin Begay, Pinon

Adriano Joe, Pinon

Alex Yellowhair, Red Mesa

Keithfer Jim, Red Mesa

James Byker, Rehoboth

Michael Tenorio, SFIS

Aaron Gould, Shiprock

Justin Yazzie, Shiprock

Secody Charley, Shiprock NW

Dallen Plummer, Thoreau

Titus Norton, Tohatchi

Tyrell Johnson, Tsé Yi Gai

Vaughn Jackson, Tuba City

Byron Tsinnie, Tuba City

Justin James, Valley

Treg Kee, Wingate

Landon Hendricks, Winslow

David Charlie, Zuni

Deshawn Goodwin, Zuni

Ryan Bowetaky, Zuni

Jarek Chimoni-Zunie, Zuni After losing the New Mexico Class 3A girls’ state crown at the finish line last year, Laguna-Acoma sophomore Terri Dailey redeemed herself by winning this year’s title in impressive fashion.

Daily was clocked in at 20:11.90 and won the race by over 13 seconds. The Laguna-Acoma sophomore shared this award with Rio Rancho’s Alliana Atencio and Window Rock’s Chamique DuBoise. Chris Carroll was named Coach of the Year with the Lady T-Birds capturing their 10th state title, the first one since 2009. All Stars Kennette Eriacho, Alamo Navajo

Namoi Teasyatwho, Aztec

Quannah Ryan, Chinle

Angel Curly, Flagstaff

Jessica Ramirez, Gallup

Bailey Tom, Gallup

Jayla McIntosh, Ganado

Esther Beck, Ganado

Janaya McIntosh, Ganado

Danah Smith, Greyhills

Jessica Todacheenie, Holbrook

Dakota Dick, Holbrook

Jaeda Honani, Hopi

Kaleen Joseph, Hopi

Chynitta Yazzie, Kirtland Central

Michaela Hawkins, Kirtland Central

LaKyla Yazzie, Kirtland Central

Terri Dailey, Laguna-Acoma

Deja Kie-Lorenzo, Laguna-Acoma

Roslyn Coriz, Laguna-Acoma

Liyah Begay, Many Farms

Swiftbird Yellowhair, Many Farms

Ashley Thomas, Miyamura

Kaleia Vicenti, Miyamura

Crystal Oliver, Monument Valley

Kalika Bryant, Navajo Pine

Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine

Shannus Becenti, Navajo Prep

Aleisha Wheeler, Navajo Pep

Destiny Platero, Navajo Prep

Ryeshiandall Jim, Newcomb

Corminda Henry, Newcomb

Mariah Yazzie, Page

Sofia Bryan, Page

Kloe Littleman, Page

Irie Jake, Pine Hill

Paris Chee, Piedra Vista

Kiana Chavez, Ramah

Maddie Gabaldon, Ramah

Melanie Bitsilly, Rehoboth

Allian Atencio, Rio Rancho

Iris Emery, SFIS

Khadija Lapahie, Shiprock

T’Yana Harry, Shiprock

Destiny Rockwell, Shiprock

Alyssa Lee, Shiprock NW

Ali Upshaw, St. Michael

Tiffany Morgan, Thoreau

Raelene Charley, Thoreau

Kiarra Bahe, Tohatchi

Wiona Long, Tohatchi

Audrey Harrison, To’Hajiilee

Janiece Commanche, Tsé Yi Gai

Ranetta Jackson, Tuba City

Larissa Yazzie, Tuba City

Nizhoni James, Valley

Kianna Willie, Whitehorse

Jaynee Chee, Whitehorse

Chamique DuBoise, Window Rock

Taylor Murphy, Window Rock

Annoesika Laughlin, Window Rock

Latisha Lopez, Wingate

Chantel Yazzie, Wingate

Jami Brady, Winslow

Chelsea Hughte, Zuni

Shante Natewa, Zuni

Sheylese Tsabetsaye, Zuni

Tessa Killsontop, Zuni The recipients for this year’s Player of the Year in volleyball led their respective teams in the state playoffs. Tuba City’s Sophia Honahni led the state with 1,019 digs and was named the 3A North Player of the Year. In addition, she led the conference with 48 aces for the season, helping her team to a second round appearance at the 3A state tournament. Santa Rosa senior Sharmaine Benally played a pivotal role in leading her team to a Final Four appearance in the Class 3A bracket. According to head coach Breezy Gutierrez, Benally was the team’s go-to utility player. “She’s not very loud, but she does all kinds of things that are a motivator to the other girls,” Gutierrez said. Andrea Ashkie of St. Michael and Anna Strauss of Aztec were named our Coach of the Year. All Stars Tierra Apachito, Alamo Navajo

Kalgentina Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo

Tiexiera Clitso, Alchesay

Whitney Walker, Alchesay

Karly Phillips, Aztec

Vanessa Chavez, Aztec

Mattie Waresback, Bloomfield

Elena Florez, Bloomfield

Montoya Brady, Chinle

Elysa Harwood, Chinle

Kiana Vigil, Crownpoint

Daliah Begay, Crownpoint

Robyn Tisi, Crownpoint

Makaela Largo, Dulce

Bergen Campbell, Farmington

Jadyn Curry, Farmington

Nizhoni Thomas, Flagstaff

Peanut Dryden, Gallup

Mariah Cook, Ganado

Michelene Coleman, Ganado

JaeLynn Curley, Ganado

Jazmaine Youvella-Platt, Ganado

Mykayla Zahne, Greyhills

Adriana Monroe, Holbrook

Sydney Plumb, Holbrook

Jasmine Shania John, Kirtland Central

Talia Ockerman, Kirtland Central

Stephanie Teller, Many Farms

Hannah Poorman, Monument Valley

Cree John, Monument Valley

LaKeshia Begay, Monument Valley

Ki-Anna McCabe, Monument Valley

Monty Larvingo, Navajo Prep

Diamond Jones, Navajo Prep

Martinique Larvingo, Navajo Prep

Michelle Barber, Newcomb

Kaitlyn Begay, Page

Bebe Jaquez, Piedra Vista

Bekah Eaves, Piedra Vista

Elli Wright, Piedra Vista

Shonell Ben, Pinon

Magdalena McLaughlin, Pinon

Ramah Jordan, Ramah

Kourtney Lewis, Ramah

Talise Haskan, Red Mesa

Sidni Brown, Rehoboth

Mya Begay, Rehoboth

Roan Tsosie, Rock Point

Ranisha Begay, Rock Point

Tonabah Nez, Rough Rock

Tanisha Begay, Shiprock

Kylia McKinley, Shiprock

Delila Nakaidinae, St. Michael

Paige Laughin, St. Michael

Sierra Bedonie, St. Michael

Jalynn Smith, St. Michael

Carlene Benally, Shonto Prep

Marquita Robles, Thoreau

Erica Nelson, To’Hajiilee

Danielle Jake, To’Hajiilee

Cheyenne Begay, Tohatchi

Jayda Chee, Tuba City

Kourtney Posey, Tuba City

Autumn Byjoe, Tuba City

Sophia Honahni, Tuba City

Shevelle Six, Valley

D’Ovionn Wagner, Window Rock

Brittney Shirley, Window Rock

Paige Pinto, Wingate In football, the Monument Valley Mustangs finished the regular season undefeated with back-to-back 10 win seasons. With that, MV guru Bryan Begay was named Coach of the Year and he shared that honor with Shiprock coach Eric Stovall, who guided the Chieftains to 7-4 record and a district championship.

The Chieftains hosted a home playoff game against Silver in the Class 4A playoffs. Both teams had two players named to our Player of the Year award. MV senior Cauy Nelson was selected as our Offensive Player of the Year while Shiprock Chance Harvey was the Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to those players, Farmington’s Kody Becenti, Red Mesa’s Sherwin Benally and Winslow’s Ahli Foster were named Player of the Year with Becenti and Benally on offense and Foster on defense. All Stars Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay

Lloyd Cheney, Alchesay

Mike Dunlap, Alchesay

TJ Henry, Alchesay

Ronald Walker, Alchesay

AJ Velasquez, Alchesay

Justin Black, Aztec

Ty Guy, Chinle

Jeffrey Yazzie, Chinle

Isiah Towne, Chinle

Joshua Bahe, Chinle

Eric Tsosie, Chinle

Julian Manuelito, Crownpoint

Durrell Etsitty, Crownpointß

Isaiah Pool, Crownpoint

Isaac Pool, Crownpoint

Kaleo Kenneth, Crownpoint

Dallason Davis, Crownpoint

Jerrickson Largo, Crownpoint

George Steigleman, Farmington

Kody Becenti, Farmington

Samuel Lewis, Farmington

Sol Rascon, Farmington

Tracey Wheeler, Ganado

Tim Benally, Ganado

Justin Curley, Ganado

Richey Owens, Ganado

Adriano Yazzie, Ganado

Filbert Nez, Ganado

Zakhari Waits, Holbrook

Cade Maestas, Holbrook

Zarek Joe, Laguna-Acoma

Trenton Garcia, Laguna-Acoma

Lawrence Chino, Laguna-Acoma

Matt Chavez, Miyamura

Lionel Nez, Many Farms

Cauy Bia, Many Farms

Alonzo Bia, Many Farms

Cauy Nelson, Monument Valley

Mark Chapman, Monument Valley

Royce Charley, Monument Valley

Isaiah Johnson, Monument Valley

Gabriel James, Monument Valley

Jalen Johnson, Monument Valley

Michalos Hurley, Monument Valley

Keola Yazzie, Monument Valley

Brayden John, Monument Valley

Treavore Russell, Monument Valley

Dylan Etsitty, Monument Valley

Kelsey Yazzie, Monument Valley

Billy Mitchell III, Monument Valley

Ricardo Laughing, Navajo Pine

Christopher Makes Coldweather, Navajo Pine

Dimpsey Lincoln, Navajo Pine

Elgin Watchman, Newcomb

Deondre Begay, Newcomb

Deontay Begay, Newcomb

Anthony Pioche-Lee, Navajo Prep

Dylan Begay, Navajo Prep

Kemahya Curley, Navajo Prep

Kele Meredith, Page

Dakota Richardson, Page

Keinan Davis, Page

Rayshion Nez, Page

Cheyenne Richardson, Page

Peter Cordell, Page

Sherwin Benally, Red Mesa

Cauy King, Red Mesa

Austin George, Red Mesa

Wyatt King, Red Mesa

Micah Ellison, Red Mesa

Kai Lameman, Red Mesa

Breighden Begay, Rock Point

Cole Descheny, Rock Point

Vernon Slick, Rock Point

Owen Descheney, Rock Point

Gabriel Loera, Thoreau

Tyrell Red House, Thoreau

Belson Spencer, Thoreau

Gene Hosteen, Thoreau

Brandon Lucero, Tohatchi

Steve Lara, Shiprock

Adrian Gibson, Shiprock

Chance Harvey, Shiprock

Darren Harrison, Shiprock

Darnell Whitehorse, Shiprock

Adrian Gibson, Shiprock

Anthony Wirtz, Tuba City

Marquez Barlow, Tuba City

Koby Johnson, Tuba City

Tyrek Eltsosie, Tuba City

Carnelius Nez, Window Rock

Shamon Salaway, Window Rock

Brandon Badonie, Wingate

Marcel Wilson, Wingate

Zachary Elliot, Wingate

Ricardo Villanueva, Winslow

Mikel Bonner, Winslow

Kevin Brown, Winslow

Ahli Foster, Winslow

Zach Hartnett, Winslow In soccer, Sierra Tahy of Rehoboth and Yosmar Ruiz of Farmington were both named Player of the Year, for girls’ and boys’ soccer respectively. Ruiz led the state in scoring and assist in Class 5A with 32 goals and 23 assists. Tahy finished the year with eight goals as a striker. In addition, she had 43 steals on defense. The Coach of the Year went to Navajo Prep’s Stacey Irwin and KC’s Noel Comacho. All Stars Girls Stacy Sutherlin, Aztec

Grace Olson, Aztec

Autumn Pertersen, Aztec

Teagan Mosley, Bloomfield

Vanessa Harris, Bloomfield

Bryanna Parrish, Bloomfield

Chyna Walters, Farmington

Teya Holloman, Farmington

Aubriana Lopez, Farmington

Mikayla Aragon, Farmington

Arin Coleman, Farmington

Haley Bia, Gallup

Nikki Begay, Kirtland Central

Hayden Aldredge, Kirtland Central

Laura Murphy, Miyamura

Toni Garcia, Miyamura

Jordan Hanley, Rehoboth

Shandiin Tahy, Rehoboth

Skylar Blackbull, Rehoboth

Fallon Blackbull, Rehoboth

Karralee Morgan, Rehoboth

Bethany Silva, Rehoboth

Audrey Shorty, Rehoboth

Julietta Sweeney, Rehoboth

Sierra Tahy, Rehoboth

Shanna Tahy, Rehoboth

Naakii Brown, Navajo Prep

Kelly Charley, Navajo Prep

Taryn Yazzie, Navajo Prep

Janelle Buffalo, Navajo Prep

Cydnie Stock, Piedra Vista

Makeyan Kalmbach, Piedra Vista

LisaMarie Jones, Piedra Vista

Reagan Cordell, Piedra Vista

Hannah Sayyeau, Piedra Vista Boys Riley Barber, Aztec

Ruben Teasyatwho, Aztec

Sam Parks, Aztec

James Schryver, Farmington

Luke Stoltzfus, Farmington

Carlos Medina, Farmington

Hugo Gutierrez, Farmington

Ned Merrion, Farmington

Yosmar Ruiz, Farmington

Justin Martinez, Gallup

Marco Camacho, Kirtland Central

Zachary Burrell, Kirtland Central

Alfonso Murillo, Miyamura

Jacob Mortensen, Miyamura

John Barriga, Rehoboth

Tyler Arviso, Rehoboth

Austin Wilson, Rehoboth

Sam Faz, Rehoboth

Allen West, Rehoboth

Tyree Dalgia, St. Michael

Malik Scott, St. Michael

Richard Cross, Piedra Vista

Angel Flores, Piedra Vista

Max Eisenfeld, Piedra Vista

