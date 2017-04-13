‘Everybody wins’

Teamwork stressed at Navajo Times All-Stars awards ceremony

SHIPROCK

Valley High School basketball player Valiyah Yazzie has had weeks to let her team’s state championship win soak in.

She thought about her role in the victory but more important is her team and what they did in unison.

Which is why when she was named a girls basketball player of the year at the 2016-17 Navajo Times Winter Sports All-Stars banquet on Monday. She attributed her success to her team.

“I give it to the team because they led me to this player of the year,” Yazzie said. “It means a lot. From the start of my freshman year I was scared until the upper classmen gave me advice and my family gave me advice.

“It really means a lot especially for my coach (Dorothy Mitchell),” she said. ”She’s the one that’s always there for us. She’s always putting in the hard work into our practice. She’s always there for us when we need her.”

Teamwork was the winner for athletes and coaches at the winter banquet this year. Like Yazzie, many wanted to share their awards with their teammates, coaches, family and their entire support systems.

The banquet began with a photo session of the athletes and coaches who were in attendance.

Following the photo session was the ceremony. Guests were welcomed by Navajo Times Sports Editor Quentin Jodie and by Navajo Times Publisher and CEO Tom Arviso Jr.

The guest speaker was Grammy nominee and former Miss Navajo Nation Radmilla Cody.

Cody continued the unity theme with a speech centered on the concept of teamwork, support and the bright future for all Diné student-athletes.

She said the work of state champions and all athletes this season was a collective work.

“Everybody’s individual success is tied to the success of the team as a whole,” Cody said. “You will reach your goals only with the help of others. Teamwork and team effort is the center to success.

“What brought us here today are the hard work, dedication, discipline and unity of our young champions and their ability to work as a team,” she said. “What has also brought us together today is the support and unity from the coaches, parents, relatives, extended relatives and Diné Nation.”

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.