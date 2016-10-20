A strong first half propels Monument Valley over Ganado, 35-14
Monument Valley’s strong first half propelled the Mustangs to a 35-14 victory over the Ganado Hornets in Arizona Class 3A North Region prep football action in Kayenta last Friday.
The victory was Monument Valley’s 18th straight regular season win.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Monument Valley remains undefeated at 8-0. The Mustangs travels to Tuba City, 5-4, to face Warriors this Friday at 7 p.m.
Monument Valley head coach Bryan Begay said he has a lot of respect for Ganado and their head coach Chris McNabb.
“I thought they played and prepared for us well,” Begay said. “They are a very well-coached team, year in and year out. They always have decent personnel. It was a hard fought victory.”
He said Ganado sat on the ball the majority of the game and they were forcing us to play run defense. I thought we did a good job on defending the pass. I think we would have felt a little bit better if we gave ourselves more opportunities to have the ball more on offense, but that wasn’t the scenario.”
Ganado dropped to 5-3 on the regular season. The Hornets host St. Johns, 6-2, this Friday at 7 p.m. It will be homecoming for St. Johns head coach Mike Morgan. Morgan coached eight years at Ganado, before leaving for St, Johns.
To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.