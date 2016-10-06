Native American Trent Taylor qualifies for Ironman World Championships by Oree Foster October 6, 2016

FORT DEFIANCE

Four years ago Trent Taylor was first introduced to the Ironman Triathlon. After watching the triathlon his interest was piqued.

A year later, Taylor met some Native American triathletes from the Salt River Indian Reservation and Taylor was invited to become a member of their relay team.

“Of course, I said, ‘yes.’ I then began training for the Ironman swimming portion of the race, swimming a distance of 2.4 miles,” Taylor said. “From that day forward I knew I wanted to do the triathlon because of the great challenge it placed on my mind, body, and spirit. Now I just want to show other Native Americans that we are capable of doing anything we desire and that we can overcome family hereditary illnesses like diabetes by choosing to live healthy lifestyles.”

Taylor competed in the 70.3 mile Ironman Triathlon in Santa Cruz, California last month.

He completed the grueling event in four hours, 46 minutes, and 51 seconds, finishing fifth in his age division among 332 competitors. He claimed 83rd place among 2,027 athletes.

Taylor finished the 1.2-mile swim in 46 minutes, and 51 seconds. He toured the 56-mile bike course in 2 hours and 39 minutes. He ran the 13.1-mile terrain in 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 54 seconds.

With those kinds of numbers, Taylor qualified for the 70.3 Ironman Triathlon World Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sept. 9, 2017.

“All of the best triathletes from around the world will come to race in the World Championships,” he said. “Triathlete races are held internationally, so athletes from every country has the chance to compete if they are fast enough to qualify.”

Taylor said qualifying for the 70.3 Ironman World Championships is the goal for every triathlete.

“I’m really blessed to be in the race,” he said. “My goal for the World Championships held in Chattanooga, Tennessee will be to beat my best time by at least 5-10 minutes so I would be very pleased with a 4:35-4:40 finish.”

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.