Tuba City, Hardy nails down sectional titles by Oree Foster November 3, 2016

HOLBROOK, Ariz.

Tuba City’s boys’ team and Chinle’s Santiago Hardy nailed down titles at the Arizona Division III, Section IV Cross-Country championships at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook last Friday.

Tuba City chalked up 73 points, edging the Page Sand Devils, who netted 78 points.

“It wasn’t a stellar performance by our boys’ team, however, we managed to pull off a very close race,” said Tuba City head coach Arvis Myron.

“We will reorganize and re-strategize our race plan for the upcoming most important meet of the season. Things did not go as planned and the team needs to be cognizant of their roles as team members during the race and focus on what we can accomplish as a team. It’s still a work in progress and we have one more try to make the outcome perfect in our favor.”

Page head coach Mac Lane said he was pleased with the Sand Devils’ performance.

“The boys performed well,” Lane said. “I am happy we accomplished our goal and get to race this Saturday. Our team goal was to qualify for state. We were looking to be in the top eight. Finishing higher than that is a big plus.”

The top eight teams qualified to compete in this Saturday’s state meet at Cave Creek Golf Course in northwest Phoenix.

Finishing third place was Ganado (83), followed by Chinle (90). Other teams qualifying for the state meet include Coconino (100), Prescott (115), Blue Ridge (219) and Winslow (250).

Teams to watch at the state meet are Page, Chinle, Ganado, Scottsdale Saguaro, and Tuba City.

“It looks to be a very tight race for the number one spot from the top five teams,” Myron said.

Chinle senior Santiago Hardy garnered individual first place honors. Hardy toured the 5K course in 15 minutes, 59 seconds.

“I ran better this week than last week’s Holbrook meet,” he said. “I felt good. Today’s temperature wasn’t hot as last week. I felt comfortable. I’m looking forward to the state meet. I am preparing for the state meet.”

Coconino garnered the girls’ team championship with 45 points. Ganado followed in second place, totaling 75 points. Window Rock copped third place with 92 points.

“I felt the girls did a good job,” said Window Rock head coach Steve Fabina.

“Chamique (DuBoise is coming off a cold. We hope she will be healthy next week. Taylor (Murphy) ran well today. She has been running well.”

Page claimed fourth place with 96 points.

“The girls turned in a good performance,” Lane said. “Similar to the boys, the girls were looking to qualify for the state meet.”

Other teams qualifying for the state meet are Tuba City (5th, 112), Chinle (6th, 147), Prescott (7th, 154), and Holbrook (8th, 213).

“The girls ran very well and are eager to compete at the state championships,” Myron said. “We have a young team and we are looking at running our best and hope to crack the top four this year at state. Team running was our plan and we continue to focus on that in order to show a top performance as a team at the state meet.”

Myron said the teams to watch at state include Coconino, Page, Ganado, Window Rock, Sal Pointe Catholic, Greenway, and Rio Rico.

Prescott’s Makennah Mills garnered the individual title, clocking a 19:53 over a 5K course. Window Rock’s Chamique DuBoise finished second place, touring the course in 20:07.

“I definitely did not perform the way I wanted to,” DuBoise said. “I set high expectations for the sectionals, but I didn’t come through. My goal was to win and go into state strong but conditions were not in my favor. I have been battling a cold.”

