Arts Briefs | ‘Indigenous Brilliance’ opens April 1

ALBUQUERQUE

“Indigenous Brilliance – Culture without Compromise,” with an opening reception on April 1, will exhibit for the first time in the U.S. in the North Fourth Art Center.

Offering a unique exhibit of contemporary Indigenous artwork through May 29, the show features 15 Indigenous artists and designers in various media.

“Indigenous Brilliance” exhibitions began in Europe in 2012, with shows in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Holland, and Scotland.

The exhibition in Albuquerque celebrates the 10th anniversary of the first show in London in 2012. Seven of the artists in the current exhibition have exhibited their work in previous shows.

Co-curator Lyle Toledo Yazzie is excited about the 2022 exhibit.

“I think the show really represents Indigenous work that is being made now,” he said, “from fine, handcrafted traditional to the leading, contemporary work.”

Referencing the show’s hiatus and re-emergence at North Fourth Art Center, Yazzie notes, “The time is right, and North Fourth Art Center is the right place.”

Exhibiting artists include Bryon Archuleta, Okay Owingeh Pueblo; Gilbert Begay, Navajo; Michael Billie, Navajo; Joey Davis Campos, Mexican; B. Emerson Kitsman, Navajo; Kristin Gentry, Choctaw; Matt Jarvis, Osage; Dolores Lewis Garcia, Acoma Pueblo; Claudia Mitchell, Acoma Pueblo; Holly Mititquq Nordlum, Inupiaq/Inuit; Shelley Patrick, Muscogee; Jack Sabon, Ahtna Athabaskan; Jon Tiger, Muscogee; Lyle Yazzie, Navajo; and Venaya Yazzie, Navajo/Hopi.

N4th Gallery will host a reception for the artists during ARTScrawl on Friday, April 1, from 5-7 p.m.

National Museum of the American Indian schedule of events

NEW YORK – Public events scheduled at the National Museum of the American Indian for April and May includes the following.

“Dakota Modern: The art of Oscar Howe,” through Sept. 11. A retrospective of the Yanktonai Dakota artist’s work. One of the 20th century’s most innovative Native American painters, Oscar Howe (1915-1983) challenged stereotypes and created pathways for Native painters.

“Youth in Action: Indigenous Youth Poet Warriors,” April 1, 1-2 p.m., online, free, but advance registration required (americanindian.si.edu/calendar). In celebration of the 23rd poet laureate of the United States, Joy Harjo, Mvskoke (Creek), Native youth poets Jaye Simpson, Sapotaweyak Cree, Kinsale Drake Hueston, Diné, and Sareya Taylor, White Mountain Apache/Diné, share how Harjo inspired them.

“Living Earth Festival: Saving Sacred Spaces,” panel discussion and film screenings, online April 22 to May 15 (americanindian.si.edu/calendar). Sites sacred to Indigenous communities are at risk due to environmental changes, population growth, tourism, and natural resource extraction.

As part of the museum’s Living Earth celebrations, Rosita Kaaháni Worl, Tlingit, talks about X’unáxi, or Indian Point, in Juneau, Alaska; Lilikala Kame‘eleihiwa, Native Hawaiian, shares updates on Mauna Kea; and Angelo Baca, Diné/Hopi, provides an update on Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

“Shash Jaa’: Bears Ears,” directed by Angelo Baca, Navajo/Hopi.

“Water Flows Together,” directed by Palmer Morse, Taylor Graham, and Matt Mikkelsen and produced by Colleen Cooley, Diné

“However Wide the Sky: Places of Power,” directed David Aubrey, associate producer Jhane Myers, Comanche/Blackfeet.

“Into Americas Wild,” directed by Greg MacGillivray.

“Raven and the evolution of glass artist Preston Singletary,” May 7 and 8, 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. (americanindian.si.edu/calendar).

Information: https://americanindian.si.edu/

Northern AZ book festival

FLAGSTAFF – The Northern Arizona Book Festival announces its return on Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 10, with live, in-person events and dual-modality sessions via Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook Live.

The weekend will feature authors Baje Whitethorne, Avery Denny, Jake Skeets, Orlando White, Shaina Nez, and more.

The Northern Arizona Book Festival is a literary nonprofit based out of Kin?ání, which works to coordinate readings, panels, workshops, contests, and more that reflect the academic interests and cultural issues that define life in the Colorado Plateau region of Northern Arizona.

Regular programming includes the Indigenous Writers’ Symposium, Young Readers’ Festival, and the Flagstaff Off-the-Page Lit Crawl.

Information: https://www.noazbookfest.org/

‘Walking in Gallup’ featured at ART123 Gallery

GALLUP – ART123 Gallery in downtown Gallup is opening its first-ever guest-curated show, “Walking in Gallup,” by Diné artist Armond Antonio, on April 9.

“Walking in Gallup” portrays homelessness through a mixed media show that puts a human perspective on an often-overlooked issue and spotlights its causes and conditions.

Original works by Antonio include a series of photographs and paintings depicting sights and scenes from the artist’s walks in Gallup that visualize issues such as criminalization and the reality of difficult choices, and a found object sculpture created from refuse collected by the artist on those walks.

The show will also feature work by street artist Shandiin Degroat.

“Walking in Gallup” will open on Saturday, April 9, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (during ArtsCrawl), with a virtual preview earlier in the day at 11:45 a.m. (live-streamed on the @gallupARTS Facebook page).

Antonio will give a guest curator talk on Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. “Walking in Gallup” runs through May 7.

Information: www.galluparts.org

Arts April 2022

DURANGO, Colo. – The Fort Lewis College Division of Communication, Creativity, and Aesthetics invites the community to “Arts April 2022,” a celebration of the arts featuring students and visiting artists, with a month-long schedule of inspired performances, exhibitions, and literary readings.

Highlighted events include:

“Sweeney Todd” on the stage of the Community Concert Hall, various times, April 1 to 3. Information: durangoconcerts.com.

SkyWords Visiting Writers Series free reading and book signing of Diné Reader Poets in the Student Union Ballroom at 6 p.m. on April 19. Authors include Esther Belin, Sherwin Bitsui, Laura Tohe, and Luci Tapahanso.

The opening reception of “Stretch Bounds,” an exhibition of works from graduating senior Communication Design and Studio Art majors in the Art & Design Gallery, 4:30-6 p.m. on April 21.

A Performing Arts Extravaganza at the Community Concert Hall, 6 p.m., April 22.

Information: fortlewis.edu/artsapril

Art NM! event coming to Gallup

GALLUP — GallupARTS will host Art NM!, a statewide celebration of New Mexico arts and culture, on Saturday, April 9, at the ART123 Gallery from 2-5 p.m.

Print postcards with local artist Dana Aldis, enjoy live music by McManus and Juda, and help create an instant mural. Information: 505-488-2136.

SouthWest Writers competition opens

ALBUQUERQUE – The SouthWest Writers competition welcomes entries from artists, photographers, and authors, whether residents of the Southwest or not. Already-published submissions will also be accepted in most of the 19 categories to be judged.

Book reviews will be up for prizes for the first time, as will haikus, limericks, sonnets, elevator pitches, query letters, and loglines. For a list of categories, and contest rules, go to https://www.southwestwriters.com/annual-writing-contest/

Finalists’ names will be announced on July 1, and winners will be announced (and prizes awarded) at the SouthWest Writers Annual Meeting on Oct. 8.

All entries must be submitted electronically (via the website). No paper entries are accepted.