Select Page

Are Bigfoot, UFOs linked? Expo attendees think so

Posted by | Feb 7, 2019 | , |

Are Bigfoot, UFOs linked? Expo attendees think so

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Sanostee Chapter President Frank Smith says this photograph, taken by Heather Coleman, shows a Bigfoot walking in Narbona Pass.

SANOSTEE, N.M.

Franklin Vigil and his son Dory have been investigating both Bigfoot and UFO sightings on the Jicarilla Apache reservation for eight years, and have come to the conclusion the two are closely related.

Sightings of huge, dark forms in the sky that move at incredible speeds seem to occur in the same place and around the same time as sightings of tall, furry, apelike beings.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Franklin Vigil and his son Dory, both from the Jicarilla Apache Reservation, speak about the close relationship between Bigfoot and UFOs on Saturday at the 3rd annual Bigfoot Expo in Sanostee, N.M.

They’ve even noticed a triangular pattern, with sightings concentrated in the north, southeast and southwest portions of the reservation.

Dory Vigil has a theory: The yetis, although they definitely stand out here on earth, are way less conspicuous than the other kind of alien that tends to be spotted on the rez, which Franklin described as reptile-like.

“The aliens drop the bigfoots down to do their dirty work,” he postulated. “They pick them up later and drain their brain.”

The Vigils were among about 60 people who attended the third Bigfoot Expo here Saturday, the brainchild of Chapter President Frank Smith and health educator Kevin Valentine, who have a mutual interest in the hairy hominid. The expo was preceded by the annual Bigfoot Fun Run.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Native American voting rights proposal passes state Senate

Dakota Access criminal cases wrapping up in North Dakota

Poplar man pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby's death

Former chairman pleads not guilty to stealing from program

Maine basket maker wins prestigious $50,000 fellowship

Fiesta de Santa Fe to allow married, divorced 'La Reina'

Activists air grievances about drilling in Alaska refuge

House OKs training for missing, slain Native American cases

Lawmakers want Detroit fort site designated as national park

House passes bill seeking data on missing indigenous people

New Mexico seeks riches, enrichment in outdoor recreation

Confederate emblem remains on Mississippi flag as bills die

Burgum calls tax sharing agreement with tribes historic

FBI identifies man fatally shot by Rosebud tribal officer

Minnesotans make statements with State of the Union guests

Native American group to Utah school: Keep "Redmen" mascot

Pelosi over his shoulder: Trump faces heartened Dems at SOTU

Historians irked by musical 'Hamilton' escalate their duel

Judge moves to protect missing Nevada horse from slaughter

Driver gets 16-year prison term for crash that killed family

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Dewpoint: 6.1 F (-14.4 C)
Humidity: 36%
Wind: West at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.16

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT